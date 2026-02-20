4 Tight Ends the 49ers Should Avoid in Free Agency 

Adding an impactful tight end has been a move the San Francisco 49ers have wanted for the last three years.

And with George Kittle on the mend from a torn Achilles, it makes adding a tight end somewhat of a pressing need. If the 49ers dabble in free agency for one, they should avoid signing these four players.

Darren Waller

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

It was impressive to see Darren Waller make a comeback last season. He showed that he still has the talent to make an impact and be a thorn for opposing defenses.

However, just like before he retired a couple of years ago, Waller proved he’s injury-prone. The last thing the 49ers need is to have an injury-prone tight end back up Kittle.

Even if Waller wasn’t injury-prone, he can’t block. If there’s one thing Kyle Shanahan never does is add tight ends to the team who cannot block. It doesn’t matter how great they are as a pass catcher, no block, no rock.

Zach Ertz

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing the 49ers love, it’s adding veterans to the team. I’m sure Zach Ertz is a player that Shanahan holds in high regard. Add 35-year-old Ertz has proven he could still provide for an offense.

As impressive as that may be, he is an old player. And he’s not fast. The 49ers are supposed to improve their team by adding younger, faster, and more explosive players.

Ertz may be able to help with a little bit of blocking and pass catching, but he would be more of a filler for the position than anything. It’s best if the 49ers go with an unrecognizable name who is younger instead.

Taysom Hill

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

I don’t believe the 49ers will pursue Taysom Hill, but I wouldn’t fully rule it out either. He has versatility to him, which can entice Shanahan to want him in his offense.

The thought of putting him in several different formations and positions to get a defense to open up could be enough for the 49ers to sign him. But they have to pass.

I think he ends up signing with the Denver Broncos, but in case the 49ers are thinking about getting contention, they need to wake up and realize that’s a bad move.

David Njoku

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The best tight end in this list is David Njoku. He’s a strong cat pass catcher and a sufficient run blocker. He has the physique to be a mismatch for defenses.

Shanahan is sure to love that, especially alongside Kittle. However, Njoku is low-key injury-prone. These are the type of players they have to avoid.

Plus, Njoku will probably have several teams competing for his services. Signing Njoku to anything more than $5 million per year would be an overspend. He’d be a nice fit in the offense, but not worth the risk.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.