Why the 49ers' Interest in Drafting KC Concepcion is Real

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly using one of their 30 predraft visits on Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. There is obvious interest there and a real chance that the 49ers will select him in the 2026 NFL draft. What does he bring to the NFL, and should the 49ers take him in the first round?

How KC Concepcion translates well to the NFL

The best way to describe Concepcion would be quick and shifty. He is able to get off of the line of scrimmage with fluid and quick feet and create separation in short areas. When he has the ball, he can be elusive and tough to bring down. He played mostly in the slot as a freshman and sophomore, but produced from the outside as a junior. Concepcion produced against older competition as a true freshman and is entering the NFL at a younger age, showing that he presents legitimate upside.

What must KC Concepcion improve in the NFL?

He has a smaller frame and is not going to win with contested catches too often. He can also struggle to beat the press coverage jam. He does not have the biggest hands, which can lead to surprising drops. Concepcion would also be under the label of quicker than fast, he can create in short areas, but may get caught from behind when attempting to finish runs.

Pro Comparison for KC Concepcion

The best comparison in the NFL from a physical and stylistic perspective would be Khalil Shakir. Shakir has the same smaller frame and is quicker than fast, but he is tough, he is able to create quick separation and when he has the ball, it is tough to get your hands on him.

Shakir may not be the type of wide receiver you want to lead the room, but he has shown he can do it, and in the right role, he can be even more valuable as an excellent second piece. This is what expectations should be for Concepcion as well.

How does KC Concepcion fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Ricky Pearsall and Mike Evans are players who win much further down the field than Concepcion. It could put him in a good spot where he takes most of his routes from the slot early on to adjust to the NFL. As Evans ages, he could move to the outside more often.

Concepcion is the 29th player on the consensus mock draft board as of now, so the question is whether he will be there at pick 27, and if he is, will that be the 49ers' pick?