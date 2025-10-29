49ers could add another edge rusher despite trading for Keion White
The 49ers' anemic defensive line got some much-needed help as San Francisco traded for New England’s Keion White and signed Clelin Ferrell as a street free agent.
White has physical upside as a former 2nd round pick; the film shows his capability as an interior pass rusher. The Patriots couldn’t find a place for him after a defensive scheme change, the Niners sent a sixth to get White and a seventh.
Ferrell is a former Niner and, therefore, a known commodity to the coaches. He can have immediate value as an edge setter outside as the Niners face capable scramblers in Jaxson Dart and Kyler Murray in two of the next three matchups.
Both linemen having inside-outside flexibility makes them effective in stunts. The Niners are desperate to generate pressure. They are 31st in the league in sacks with nine, last with a bullet in pressure rate at a terrible 10.8%. For context, 31st is 13.2%, 30th is 15.4%.
Something had to be done. But are they finished? White and Ferrell provide an inside rush, but the team still needs an outside threat. Long term, they need a third quality edge to strengthen the rotation, and step in when injuries hit for Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff.
Deadline
The Bengals say Trey Hendrickson is not for sale; the Giants say the same for Kayvon Thibodeaux. Is that positioning for the deadline or the truth? I believe the Giants more given that Thibodeaux is under contract through 2026. Cincinnati, though, Hendrickson will be a free agent and the ownership is cheap.
Would the Niners empty the cupboard for Hendrickson? They’ve tried before. When the Raiders made Khalil Mack available in-season, the Niners submitted the highest bid, which Raider owner Mark Davis reflexively rejected.
Reports indicate the Niners see Hendrickson as a perfect system fit. So yes, I can see them being willing to meet the asking price, but they would need to be prepared to meet Hendrickson’s extension demands, which will be over $30 million per year.
Can they win the bid for Hendrickson? They’d be up against Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who have more trade ammo to offer in high picks.
There are rumors that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett could be available. I’ll believe that when I see it; he’s one of the five most valuable players in the league; you don’t let players like that go.
So if Hendrickson and Thibodeaux are out, then it’s the Miami edges Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Phillips, and Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald (if he’s made available) from the Jets. I doubt McDonald will be dealt, but the other three should be, and the Niners will compete for all three. I think Johnson is the most realistic in that group.
If they fail to land any of the three, the next tier is more like White and Ferrell, players that can help but aren’t necessarily high impact. That would include former Niner Arden Key in Tennessee and Green Bay’s Kingsley Enagbare.
Some argue the Niners are more than one player away, sit the deadline out. I disagree; players who are long-term fits and fill missing skill sets are available. Then add that this team doesn’t draft well and the Yorks don’t want to dish out big contracts in free agency and trade may be their best path to adding talent.
What does this mean for Mykel Williams?
Williams was drafted to become the next Arik Armstead, start outside, and eventually move inside. The thinking when he was picked was, "Look how big and athletic this kid is at 20; what will he be at 24?" Once Williams fills out, he will have to move inside, and I think that’s been the Niner expectation all along.
That Williams hasn’t produced much in sacks and pressure is not surprising. He won on physicality at Georgia. He’s a project and was drafted to be a run stuffer long term and a pass rusher over time. It was unrealistic to expect pass-rush productivity in his rookie season.
If they empty the cupboard for Hendrickson, what about the draft?
The recent draft record is poor, and the most successful roster move of the past few years is dealing a bundle of picks for Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan as de facto GM isn’t thinking future; he’s thinking now, always has. Is he willing to give up the 2026 first? That part I doubt; he avoided a first in the McCaffrey deal. But not giving a first can mean losing Hendrickson to Philly.
In thinking about the draft, fans are saying, "For the love of God, pick a tackle in the first!" It may well not happen. The Niners not sending a scout to BYU-Utah is an ominous tell. The best tackle who could be available at their pick in Caleb Lomu, and they don’t scout him against the best competition he’ll face? If you want a tackle in the first, that is not good news.
The offensive line move in the draft may be a center in the late first or early second. There are three good ones: Connor Lew (Auburn), Jake Slaughter (Florida), and Iapani Laloulu (Oregon).
I think the Niners will keep their first, which could well mean no Hendrickson, but after that everything is available.
With an interesting week ahead, the deadline hits at 1 pm on Tuesday