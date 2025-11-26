49ers' Brock Purdy is Closing in on a Career-Worst for This Statistic

It's undeniable that Brock Purdy had a horrific performance in the San Francisco 49ers' win against the Carolina Panthers.

He threw three of the ugliest interceptions he's ever thrown. The worst part of all is that they were unforced errors. Carolina has a similar abysmal pass-rushing unit as the 49ers.

His three-interception outing against the Panthers marks his third game of the season with multiple interceptions. Purdy's only started in four games, so that's unacceptable.

He has seven interceptions on the year and only eight touchdowns. That's just not going to cut it. There has to be at least a little concern with him this season, especially since he is closing in on a career-worst in a negative statistical category.

Brock Purdy is approaching a career-worst for this stat

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to throw the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It's with his interceptions. Last year was Purdy's worst season of his career for picks thrown (12). But he did that in 15 games. Purdy is only five more interceptions away from tying it, and he's done that in a fraction of the games played last year.

The guy is a turnover machine this year. He had the excuse of not playing with great talent in 2024. Although his decision-making was mostly the issue for his picks, not the talent.

He's proving once again that he is stuck in his hero-ball mentality. Purdy is trying to do too much on every drop-back when all he needs to do is give his teammates a chance.

Instead, he's become more of a negative factor than a positive one for the 49ers in at least two starts. At the rate at which he's throwing interceptions, no one should be surprised if he sets a new career-worst for himself.

The 49ers have five more games left this season. Three of those games are against amazing defenses (Browns, Colts, and Seahawks).

Leaders in Turnover Worthy Play Rate, PFF, 2025:



1. J.J. McCarthy, 5.9%

2. Spencer Rattler, 5.4%

3. Brock Purdy, 5.3% (!!)



There's a fine line between being aggressive, play-making and putting the ball in harms way. Purdy needs to keep being smarter with the ball. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 25, 2025

Purdy is bound to give it up a handful more times. He has the third-worst turnover-worthy play rate of all quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

That's how errantly he has been playing this season. His only strong performance was Week 11 against the Cardinals, and he was close to throwing a few picks in that one as well.

Purdy will continue to throw to the defense until he realizes he's not elite. If he doesn't play within the confines of the offense, he will cost the 49ers games.

