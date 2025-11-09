49ers' Christian McCaffrey is Primed to Make History Against the Rams
A prime opportunity is in front of Christian McCaffrey when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.
McCaffrey can become the first player in NFL history with at least five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in four career seasons, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (three seasons).
He has four rushing and receiving touchdowns right now. He very well could get both against the Rams. With how heavily the 49ers use him, it's well within reach.
Christian McCaffrey chases history
Touchdown records aren't the only piece of NFL history that McCaffrey can chase. He can become the third player in NFL history with at least 600 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in four career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Brian Westbrook.
McCaffrey is already over 600 receiving yards with 626, and he currently has 596 rushing yards. It's safe to say that he's a lock to eclipse the 600 rushing yards.
Additionally, McCaffrey can join Timmy Brown (1965), Roger Craig (1985), and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (1998) as the only players with at least 600 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in their team’s first 10 games of a season in NFL history.
All of these records are fantastic for McCaffrey. It's indicative of how special a player he is, but it's also the insane usage he's had in his career, especially this season. McCaffrey has accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' scrimmage touches this season.
In addition to carrying the ball more times than any other offensive player this season (168), McCaffrey has had to work harder than most for his yards.
He has traveled 4.6 yards of total distance for every rushing yard he has gained on average, a career-high during his four-year tenure with the 49ers and the fourth-most among 44 running backs with at least 50 carries.
For crying out loud, give him a break, Kyle Shanahan. Everyone knows how sweet a player he is, but if they want him to sustain it for longer, he needs to have his usage reduced.
It's wild to see how much of a workhorse he's been after suffering from bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a PCL injury last year. Hopefully, the 49ers dial it back a bit with him and use Brian Robinson Jr. more.
