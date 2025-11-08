Where the 49ers can Find Success Against the Rams
The second and final matchup with the Los Angeles Rams is quickly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers.
Last time, they reeled in a thrilling win on a short week against them. To replicate that, the 49ers will have to find success here against the Rams.
It's by running the football. The 49ers didn't have any success doing this in the initial matchup. Christian McCaffrey only tallied 57 yards on 22 carries.
Brian Robinson Jr. didn't fare any better either. He registered 12 yards on five carries. The 49ers beat the Rams last time thanks to Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne.
It was an impressive game through the air before Jones aggravated his knee injury. Attacking the Rams' defense through the air makes sense, and perhaps the 49ers do it again.
The Rams have an average-at-best secondary. The problem with that is the 49ers will give the Rams' lethal pass rush a chance to wreak havoc. They have the third-most sacks in the league at 27.
It's not in the 49ers' best interest to add to that. Right tackle Colton McKivitz is going to struggle against Jared Verse, who is a strong pass rusher.
However, Verse isn't as strong a run defender, and that should be part of what entices the 49ers to run the ball. Verse has missed 12 tackles when defending the run this season, the most of any defender league-wide, per NextGenStats.
Through nine weeks and eight games played, opposing rushers have averaged 4.1 yards per carry on designed runs directed at Verse (79 carries), compared to 3.3 yards per carry on runs directed away from Verse (70 carries).
Rams struggle to stuff the run
Another factor that makes running the ball a good plan for the 49ers is that the Rams are one of the worst defenses at stuffing the run. They have the fourth-worst run stuff rate at 13.2 percent.
That's fantastic for the 49ers because the main reason they've been mediocre running the ball largely this season is due to the run blocking. It's been inadequate. The blockers get blown up a lot.
But the Rams struggle with doing that. And with Spencer Burford and George Kittle back, the 49ers' run game has found life. Not to mention Robinson is comfortable in the offense now.
A healthy dose of carries for him to spell McCaffrey will go a long way in this game. Running the ball is a prime chance for the 49ers to win this game.
It's a different plan of attack against the Rams from the first matchup: it helps them slow down the game to mitigate the pass rush and gives their defense the necessary breathers.
Running it all over them can set the 49ers up to run away with the win again.
