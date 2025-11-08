What the 49ers Need to See From Ricky Pearsall Before He Can Return
For the sixth consecutive game, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Ricky Pearsall available.
Pearsall is still working his way back from a PCL injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Initially, the 49ers made it sound like Pearsall's injury wasn't much of a worry.
However, given how long he's been out for, it's time to start worrying. PCL injuries are no joke. You have to wonder if Pearsall is dealing with a small tear to his PCL.
The 49ers never specified what was wrong with PCL. They only revealed where the injury occurred, not the diagnosis. In any case, Pearsall has been seen running on the side during practice.
He doesn't look like a player who is dealing with a significant injury despite the time off. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan revealed what the 49ers need to see from Pearsall before he can return.
49ers need Ricky Pearsall to pass this first test
"He can run and hit certain speeds, but he hasn't been able to hit his normal speeds that would allow him to come back," Shanahan said. "So, we don't let people come back until they can hit their normal speeds before they got hurt or it makes them susceptible to injury again. So, we're just waiting until he hits those markers."
Pearsall can run and sprint, but not at his normal level. That can indicate he's still dealing with pain or stiffness/limitation that isn't allowing him to get there.
What makes this a worrisome situation is that the 49ers haven't given anything to be positive about. You would think that they would love to put it out there that the doctors or trainers see him recovering.
But I suspect the reason Shanahan doesn't provide any details, especially the specifics of Pearsall's injury, is that he might actually have a small tear in his PCL.
Maybe Pearsall's PCL injury could be enough to end his season, but he and the 49ers don't want it to. Rather than place him on season-ending Injured Reserve, they are seeing if he can inch closer with his speed tests.
Remember, in the practice week leading up to Week 4, Pearsall sat out a practice due to knee soreness. This has been an injury that's lingered longer than six weeks. He just played through it in one game —or more, for all anyone knows.
Again, this situation is so odd, and it's brutal. The 49ers could desperately use Pearsall, but until he makes a breakthrough, no one should expect him back soon.
