49ers Should Consider Signing This Risky Free Agent Receiver

A new wide receiver is slated to hit free agency for the San Francisco 49ers to consider.

The New England Patriots released Stefon Diggs on Wednesday after one season. Diggs was excellent for the Patriots, tallying 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

He did all of that while coming off a torn ACL. Diggs wasn't even that much of a focal point in their offense. Yet, he still made an impact and put up solid numbers.

Free agency doesn't boast many quality receivers. Almost every player is a risk, including Diggs, given his current legal troubles and potential off-the-field drama.

However, if the 49ers believe he can get away from that, or maybe they look past it, Diggs would make a fine addition to their offense. He's a player they could consider adding.

Stefon Diggs is a great fit for the 49ers

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the field, Diggs is a great fit for the 49ers. He's versatile with his ability to play in the slot and outside of it. His route-running is still sharp against matchups one-on-one.

The 49ers need that in their offense. Plus, Diggs still has some speed to threaten vertically. There's no route he can't run, which makes him a fun player for Kyle Shanahan to utilize.

Everything on the field makes so much sense for the 49ers to sign Diggs. But the key phrase in all of this is "on the field" with him.

For starters, he won't be cheap. He's coming off an impressive season and will likely demand a fairly costly deal. Last offseason, he signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million with $22.2 million guaranteed.

He signed that after tearing his ACL. And even though he has legal troubles right now, which is the other negative to bringing him in, he's bound to sign a deal worth way more than that.

It all depends on who and how many teams are trying to sign Diggs in free agency. Even without the legal issues and his wild card personality away from the field, that alone would deter the 49ers.

Diggs is 32-years-old. Unless he comes cheaper than Mike Evans, it wouldn't make that much sense for the 49ers sign him. Lastly, it's worth questioning if he would fit the 49ers' locker room.

The 49ers haven't been a team that receives a ton of distractions. With Diggs, they have to anticipate that being the case. He'd be an excellent addition to their offense, but his baggage is probably too heavy.

