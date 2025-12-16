Kyle Shanahan Shares What This 49ers Rookie Must Do to Play

Several rookies have given the San Francisco 49ers adequate contributions this year. Players like Upton Stout, Alfred Collins, and CJ West are at the top of that.

However, there are plenty of other rookies who the 49ers don’t even dress on game days. One of those rookies is wide receiver Jordan Watkins. There was a little push of hype for Watkins during OTAs and training camp.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed him and relegated him to being a healthy scratch on game days. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan was asked on a conference call what Watkins must do to play.

Kyle Shanahan sends a clear message to Jordan Watkins

“Jordan needs to show out on the practice field that he is better than the guys in front of him,” said Shanahan. “And it's really tough with these guys when they've missed so much time, but he has been out here for a little bit getting back in shape and doing a good job in practice. But I mean, we're going to play the top guys and he's still working to show that he's one of those.”

Translation: there’s no way Watkins is ever going to be active this season. Practice during the season doesn’t present a chance for players to earn an increased role.

That’s what OTAs, training camp, and the preseason are for. Practices in the regular season are strictly for game planning and getting the execution of it down perfectly.

Watkins doesn’t have a chance to see the field this season through performance in practice. The only way for him to be activated to play is if a receiver or two gets injured.

Watkins has a chance to suit up in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts. Ricky Pearsall hurt his PCL again, which puts his status in the air. But I’d lean towards the 49ers leaving Watkins inactive.

They’ll probably go with Malik Turner or whoever else they believe will give them special teams value. I sincerely doubt Watkins provides any of that. 2025 is essentially hopeless for any playing time for him.

It’s just unfortunate he got hurt and missed out on the chance to carve out a role for himself. Watkins will have to wait until next season to seize that chance.

