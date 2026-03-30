49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Plans to Reduce Christian McCaffrey’s Workload
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San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has addressed the elephant in the room surrounding running back Christian McCaffrey's workload.
McCaffrey entered 2025 on the back of one of the strangest seasons of his NFL career. Injuries limited him to just four games in 2024, yet he still carried the ball a career-high 311 times.
Despite the setbacks, the season was also among his most productive, rushing for 1,202 yards and adding 924 receiving yards on 202 catches, leaving him just short of becoming the first running back in NFL history to record two 1,000-1,000 yard seasons.
Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey's workload will reduce in 2026
McCaffrey went on to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, recognizing his remarkable bounce-back after the challenges he faced the previous season.
While the season drew high praise from Shanahan, he admitted injuries elsewhere on the roster left the team with little choice but to rely heavily on McCaffrey. However, he was adamant that in 2026, the team will look to reduce the running back’s snap count.
“Christian had an unbelievable year last year, but he definitely needs help,” Shanahan said at the NFL Annual Meeting.
“We went into the year wanting to take care of him a little bit more. But the way the offense went, I think more with the receivers and the injuries that we had, it was hard to get him off (the field). And it was cool to have him out there because he did help our offense so much.
“With the health issues we had with receivers last year, the guys in and out, we were still able to be a top-five passing team,” Shanahan said. “I think that had to do with Christian being on the field.
“The hardest thing last year was when you had a game plan in the pass game predicated around a running back and the backup doesn’t have the same skillset.
“In order for us to be the running team we want to be, and in order to have Christian be as good as he needs to be throughout the year, we got to get him some help.”
McCaffrey cannot afford a repeat of the heavy workload in 2026, or his explosiveness could decline even further. When comparing his 2023 season to 2025, his yards per carry dropped from 5.0 to 3.9, signaling a big drop in efficiency. Keeping him fresh will be crucial.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal