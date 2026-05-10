Why San Francisco Is Managing Christian McCaffrey More Carefully
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The San Francisco 49ers now seem to understand how important it is to keep Christian McCaffrey as fresh as possible.
McCaffrey stayed healthy throughout 2025, which felt miraculous after how much he battled injuries in 2024, and as a result, he thoroughly deserved Comeback Player of the Year honors that came his way.
But it’s simply not sustainable to give him even more reps than he already handled in 2025. In 2023, McCaffrey had 272 carries and 67 receptions for 1,459 rushing yards and 564 receiving yards, compared to 311 carries and 102 receptions for 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards in 2025.
While he showcased his versatility as a receiver, his explosiveness as a runner declined, with his average yards per carry dropping from 5.4 to 3.9.
But now San Francisco 49ers have drafted Kaelon Black and still have Jordan James on the depth chart, and they now seem to realize that keeping McCaffrey fresh is worth prioritizing.
At the same time, it’s also about finding the right moments during games to reduce his workload.
“Yeah, I think literally this day last year we were talking about that. It is challenging because you’re talking about a player who does not want to come off the field, but when you look around the league and you study great backs and study guys who affect the game like he does, those guys do come out of the game," shared offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak with reporters on Thursday.
"Those guys do get a blow sometimes and whether it’s a drive or a couple plays in a series, it helps those players.
"Christian knows that, and we’ve got to do a better job as coaches, we’ve got to do a better job at times of getting a better rotation. We know we have young backs that we want to get more production out of, so it’s on us to handle that.
"But you know, it’s something we’re always weighing, not much we can do about it in the offseason, but as the season gets going and we start putting our plans together, it’s something that’s got to be at the forefront of our mind.”
It’s now paramount that the 49ers keep their word on this, because any injury to McCaffrey, as has been proven before, could be detrimental to their playoff ambitions.
He’ll be 30 in June and still clearly has a lot to give, but managing his workload carefully could prolong the inevitable decline that comes with running backs.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal