Three Games that Prove 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Deserves Coach of the Year

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a finalist for the AP Coach of the Year award.

The decision will be made on Thursday, February 5, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Shanahan has never won this award before. Not that an award should define him, but it would be poetic if he were to win it in the city and region he represents with the organization.

He deserves to win, and these three games in particular exemplify the job he's done to take an injury-ridden roster to the playoffs.

49ers @ Los Angeles Rams - Week 5

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 49ers were 3-1 at this point in the season, but coming off their first loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they faced their toughest test yet.

The Rams were going to be a challenge, especially after Nick Bosa went down, forcing Shanahan to rely on players deep down the depth chart on both sides of the ball.

A defeat could have set the tone for the season, but a 26-23 overtime victory showcased the 49ers’ resilience against a team that went on to reach the NFC Championship Game. It wasn’t pretty, but fighting for every down showed just how gritty San Francisco could be.

In the years to come, this will be one of the most definitive wins in the Shanahan era.

49ers vs Chicago Bears - Week 17

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The penultimate regular-season game with the Chicago Bears was simply one of the games of the year. Both teams went back and forth, exchanging touchdowns for fun.

The end result was 42-38 in favor of the 49ers. Even after Brock Purdy made an error by getting picked off on the first play of the game, which resulted in the Bears converting for a touchdown, Shanahan's play calls were exceptional, and it could be argued none of them were wrong.

Even though he did say afterward he thought opting to punt and not try a field goal nearly cost the game.

49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles - Wild Card Round

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Finally, the third game that should seal Shanahan as the Coach of the Year was winning on the road against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given everything they went through, there is a strong case that the 49ers reaching the playoffs is an overachievement anyway.

Despite missing key players, relying on last-chancers from the depth chart, and having to adjust after George Kittle suffered the worst injury of his career, the 49ers still came through and won in one of the most hostile atmospheres in football.

Read More