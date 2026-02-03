Three Games that Prove 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Deserves Coach of the Year
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a finalist for the AP Coach of the Year award.
The decision will be made on Thursday, February 5, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Shanahan has never won this award before. Not that an award should define him, but it would be poetic if he were to win it in the city and region he represents with the organization.
He deserves to win, and these three games in particular exemplify the job he's done to take an injury-ridden roster to the playoffs.
49ers @ Los Angeles Rams - Week 5
The 49ers were 3-1 at this point in the season, but coming off their first loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they faced their toughest test yet.
The Rams were going to be a challenge, especially after Nick Bosa went down, forcing Shanahan to rely on players deep down the depth chart on both sides of the ball.
A defeat could have set the tone for the season, but a 26-23 overtime victory showcased the 49ers’ resilience against a team that went on to reach the NFC Championship Game. It wasn’t pretty, but fighting for every down showed just how gritty San Francisco could be.
In the years to come, this will be one of the most definitive wins in the Shanahan era.
49ers vs Chicago Bears - Week 17
The penultimate regular-season game with the Chicago Bears was simply one of the games of the year. Both teams went back and forth, exchanging touchdowns for fun.
The end result was 42-38 in favor of the 49ers. Even after Brock Purdy made an error by getting picked off on the first play of the game, which resulted in the Bears converting for a touchdown, Shanahan's play calls were exceptional, and it could be argued none of them were wrong.
Even though he did say afterward he thought opting to punt and not try a field goal nearly cost the game.
49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles - Wild Card Round
Finally, the third game that should seal Shanahan as the Coach of the Year was winning on the road against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Given everything they went through, there is a strong case that the 49ers reaching the playoffs is an overachievement anyway.
Despite missing key players, relying on last-chancers from the depth chart, and having to adjust after George Kittle suffered the worst injury of his career, the 49ers still came through and won in one of the most hostile atmospheres in football.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal