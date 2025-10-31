All 49ers

49ers Will Likely Have 3 Key Injured Players Back Against the Giants

Three previously injured 49ers players who have been out could make their return against the Giants.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have released their final injury report for their matchup with the New York Giants.

Here is the bad, but expected news. Ricky Pearsall (knee), Bryce Huff (hamstring), Jake Brendel (hamstring), and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

No surprises there. Pearsall has been on ice for weeks with no positive updates. Huff and Brendel were essentially ruled out last week of this game, and Gross-Matos had a small chance to return.

The good news is that the 49ers will likely have three key injured players back against the Giants.

Brock Purdy

49ers QB Brock Purdy
For the first time since playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brock Purdy has a shot to suit up for the 49ers. He was given a questionable status against the Giants after being out with a turf toe injury.

However, Mac Jones will still be the starter. It seems Purdy is good enough to be the backup in case Jones gets hurt, but isn't to start.

There are two things to take away from that. The first is that Purdy will suit up at less than 100 percent. It's a little concerning that he's still a ways out.

The second is that a less-than-fully-fit Purdy is a way better option for the 49ers than Adrian Martinez. It's really as simple as that as to why the 49ers will likely let Purdy suit up as a backup.

Spencer Burford

49ers OL Spencer Burford
Spencer Burford has been out all season with a knee injury. He was close to making his season debut last week against the Houston Texans, but this time he looks like a sure lock against New York.

Having him back will be a nice boost to the 49ers' offensive line. It means they no longer have to trot out rookie Connor Colby, who's been abysmal as the starter.

Colby had a chance to steal the starting job, but has been a complete liability. Burford will be an instant upgrade if he's active and starts over Colby at left guard.

Ben Bartch

49ers OL Ben Bartch
For Burford to start, he will need Barth to be inactive, but he's been given a questionable status to play. Although Kyle Shanahan said Burford's a better chance to play than Bartch.

Still, there's a chance Bartch plays against the Giants, and he will be welcomed with open arms. The drop off from him to Colby has been significant, which is odd.

Colby played well when he filled in for Bartch in the first two games of the season, when he exited with injuries. Clearly, starting is different than filling in. You just hope that Bartch can remain upright, as he's always getting hurt.

Published
