Where the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against the Giants
Don't let the 2-6 record of the New York Giants fool you.
They are a scrappy team that will prove to be a challenge to the San Francisco 49ers. There is one area in particular where the 49ers will be challenged the most against the Giants.
49ers will be challenged by the Giants here
It's against their pass rush. The Giants' pass rush is as lethal as it gets, which is a bummer for the 49ers since they just had a tough matchup with the Houston Texans.
Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter caused havoc for the 49ers' offensive line. It's bound to get worse against the Giants. They have more than two chaotic defensive linemen, which Kyle Shanahan is dreading to face.
“Similar in the fact they have an elite defensive line, as good as there is from the five rushers that they get on the field at the same time and the depth they have behind them," Shanahan said. "They’ve got a young rookie who plays well and hasn't been active for all the games just because of how good they are. But their starters, rookies, veterans, [Dexter] Lawrence has been there forever. So, as good as it gets from a pass rush standpoint."
Shanahan is putting it lightly. The Giants have an incredibly dominant pass rush. It starts with Brian Burns, who's the league leader in sacks (10). He's also tallied 30 pressures.
After Burns, there's Kayvon Thibodeaux. He only has two and a half sacks on the year, but it doesn't matter. He still makes his presence felt with his 25 pressures.
Dexter Lawrence is also another stout player that Shanahan mentioned. His pass-rushing stats are mediocre, but he's arguably responsible for how the rest of the pass rushers look, given how often he's double-teamed.
Lawrence has been double-teamed on a league-high 61.2 percent of his pass rushes this season. That frees up the other linemen to get after the quarterback, like rookie Abdul Carter.
Carter has generated 33 pressures and 19 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) across his 232 pass rushes, with both pressure totals leading the Giants as well as all NFL rookies.
His 8.2% percent quick pressure rate is the fifth-highest by any defender with at least 100 pass rushes. It's safe to say that Carter is a pretty impressive player.
The bright side of playing the Texans last is that it warmed up the 49ers for this matchup. Kyle Shanahan will need to call a perfect game to ensure the offensive line doesn't have to stay in pass protection too long.
Otherwise, it's going to be a long day for Mac Jones dropping back to pass.
