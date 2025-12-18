Four 49ers Pop up on First Injury Report for Week 16

It's another week of multiple players on the San Francisco 49ers missing from practice.

At this point in the season, it's a "cut and paste" comment. Here are the four players that Kyle Shanahan named who were out of the first practice for Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As expected, Ricky Pearsall was not on hand for the 49ers' practice today. He has an ankle sprain and an aggravated PCL sprain that kept him out of six games this season.

Holding him out of practice is the right call. This is an injury that's been bothering him for the majority of the season. Expect the 49ers to keep Pearsall out against the Colts.

Shanahan did mention that Pearsall has a chance to play, but that's likely just gamesmanship. There is no way the 49ers should trot Pearsall out, especially when they don't need him to beat the Colts.

Spencer Burford

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Starting left guard Spencer Burford was held out of practice today with a knee and ankle injury. He suffered the injuries in the win against the Tennessee Titans.

On Monday, Shanahan said that Burford's injuries checked out fine and that he was expected to practice this week. It appears he hasn't made a full recovery.

Even with an extra day, Burford couldn't get a limited participation. His absence against the Colts would be brutal, as the 49ers would likely turn to rookie Connor Colby to fill in for him.

Jordan Elliot

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliot (96) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliot was a last-minute scratch from the lineup against the Titans. Elliot hurt his knee during warmups and is still working his way back from it.

His absence is part of why the run defense was inept against the Titans. Plus, the 49ers aren't in a position to lose anyone on the defensive line. They need all hands on deck.

Nick Martin

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rookie linebacker Nick Martin is still in the concussion protocol. He has been in it for well over two weeks now. He's been unable to shake off the symptoms, which is unfortunate.

Even though the 49ers have shown little inclination to use him on defense, his availability would always be tempting. With the way the 49ers' run defense has performed, he could help.

Martin has the speed to be sufficient in pass coverage and the physicality to fit the run. Linebacker play has been part of why the run defense is faltering, and Martin could be in line to help it.

