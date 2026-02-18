49ers Linked to Top Free Agent Guard on the Free Agent Market

There is little debate that the San Francisco 49ers must address left guard in free agency this offseason. ESPN’s Matt Bowen reinforced that idea when ranking his top 50 free agents, identifying Isaac Seumalo as the top left guard available and labeling him a perfect fit for San Francisco.

Bowen points to Seumalo’s foot quickness and pass rush win rate as traits that separate him from other interior linemen on the market.

Improving the interior of the offensive line is a must for Kyle Shanahan's offense. Seumalo can displace defenders in both zone and gap run concepts, plus he would keep the pocket firm in pass pro for quarterback Brock Purdy. The 10-year veteran has the foot quickness to redirect defenders and the body control to wrestle back against power rushers. Seumalo's 97.3% pass rush win rate with the Steelers this season ranked second among 65 qualifying guards, and his 76.9% run block win rate checked in at fourth. Matt Bowen

In a system that demands mobility and consistency up front, those attributes carry real weight. Kyle Shanahan’s offense relies on guards who can move laterally in the run game while holding up in pass protection, and Seumalo has shown he can do both at a high level.

Seumalo brings experience as well. He has logged more than 5,000 career snaps at left guard and has been a steady presence for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past three seasons. With Pittsburgh undergoing coaching changes, it would not be surprising to see the veteran hit the open market, giving the 49ers a chance to add a proven starter at a position that has been inconsistent.

However, there are legitimate concerns. Seumalo will turn 33 next season, and durability has started to become a question. He has missed four games in one of the past two seasons and three in the other. While those numbers are not alarming on their own, they could signal the beginning of physical decline. Investing heavily in a player entering his mid-30s always carries risk, especially along the offensive line.

Financially, the decision becomes even more complicated. Spotrac projects Seumalo to land a three-year deal worth roughly $28.8 million. That is a significant commitment for a player who may only provide peak production for a short window. The 49ers would need to be confident that he can anchor the position immediately and justify the investment.

There are alternatives. Bowen also lists Zion Johnson, David Edwards, and Joel Bitonio among the top free-agent guards. Bitonio, in particular, may be an even cleaner schematic fit for Shanahan’s offense. With multiple viable options available, San Francisco is not boxed into one path.

Ultimately, the 49ers must upgrade left guard. Seumalo makes sense on paper, but the team has to balance fit, cost, and durability before making a long-term commitment. The only surprise would be the team not adding a quality starter at left guard.

