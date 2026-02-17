Don't Overlook this Free Agent Upgrading the 49ers' Offense

The San Francisco 49ers need to look to find an upgrade at left guard this offseason. Fortunately for them, there appears to be a strong list of available options set to hit free agency. One name that is worth looking into would be former Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham.

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue Dylan Parham in free agency this offseason?

Parham is a former third-round pick who is set to enter free agency for the first time. This means he is just 26 years old and will play most of the next season at age 27. Despite that, he has four years of starting experience.

Parham has played 2,591 snaps as a left guard, 992 snaps at right guard, and 219 as a starting center. This is perfect for the 49ers, who need help directly at left guard, but would not mind the help across the board, knowing that versatility is valuable.

Beyond that, the number of coaches that Parham has gone through has allowed him to be versatile in a lot of different schemes, from power to zone. He has typically thrived more in a zone based scheme where he is able to get out on the move, which means that his fit with the 49ers would be ideal.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

More than that, the stability of a coach who is not leaving and a team that is competing for the playoffs may help draw Parham to the team.

The biggest thing that will draw Parham away from the Raiders is a contract, though. Spotrac has Parham projected to over $10M per year with a three-year, $30.2M deal in free agency this offseason.

It is not a small deal, and Parham is coming off a down year. However, that can be washed away by the coaching staff being so poor, and it speaks to the idea that if Parham played well, he would make even more. That is how valuable he may be in free agency due to his play earlier in his career.

Having the reliability next to Trent Williams could amplify the offensive line and make the salary much less of a debate as well. Adding someone like Parham could have a significant impact on the offense. It will be interesting to see if they offer Parham a deal, and if not, where he ends up and who ends up starting for San Francisco this season.

