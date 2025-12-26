What the Biggest Challenge for the 49ers Will Be Against Chicago

The San Francisco 49ers have been on a tear lately as they are riding a five-game winning streak. All the momentum is on their side with no signs of slowing down.

However, it could come to an abrupt halt in Week 17 on Sunday night when they host the Chicago Bears. To avoid that, they must be well-prepared against the Bears' most challenging area.

Bears will challenge the 49ers the most here

Defending the run will be the toughest task for the 49ers against the Bears. It is where Chicago's strength lies, and where the 49ers' weakness is.

Now, the 49ers held up incredibly strong last week against Jonathan Taylor. He couldn't make his presence felt at all, which factored into the Colts' loss.

However, the 49ers' defense is untrustworthy. It will be the downfall of the team in the playoffs unless they miraculously step up or have the offense put up 40 points a game.

Even after a great performance defending the run last week, they are still prone to being gashed. Bears coach Ben Johnson runs a better run scheme anyway.

This is going to be a fun chess match between Johnson and Robert Saleh. The Bears' offense will likely have the upper hand initially. Saleh likes to let offenses show their hands before he adjusts.

Just look at how he handled Monday night against Indianapolis. The 49ers' defense couldn't buy a stop or limit the Colts in the first half. But in the second half, they were firm.

I'd expect it to go that way again. The goal is to make the Bears' running game as limited as possible. I doubt the 49ers will shut it down completely as they did versus the Colts.

Chicago boasts two impressive running backs, D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai. If one is struggling, they will look to the other one to generate a spark.

If the 49ers are successful in limiting the rushing attack, it will force the Bears to put the game in the hands of Caleb Williams. That is what the 49ers need to have a chance on defense.

As solid as Williams has been this season, he still isn't that threatening of a quarterback. Williams has recorded a league-low -7.9 percent completion percentage over expected this season.

This figure stems from his tendency to miss open throws, as he has recorded a 75.4% percent completion percentage when targeting receivers with at least three yards of separation.

The 49ers will set themselves up for a turnover or two by having Williams throw it. This will increase their chances of winning, but it all starts with handling the Bears' rushing attack.

