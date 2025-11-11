Why the 49ers Need to Use Brian Robinson Jr. Over Christian McCaffrey
All season long, the running game of the San Francisco 49ers has been subpar. The blocking had been the lead issue for them until George Kittle returned.
He gave them a whole yard and a half increase since he came back. Yet, the running game still isn't performing at a threatening level. Just look at their performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
Christian McCaffrey struggled immensely on the ground again. He only tallied 30 yards on 12 carries. Part of that is due to the 49ers trailing 21-0 nothing early.
However, the run game did show life when Brian Robinson Jr. was in. He registered 41 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown. That's back-to-back weeks of impressive running for him.
It's undeniable that Robinson has earned more carries. But after his performance against the Rams, it's clear that he should be the leading rusher over McCaffrey.
49ers must use Brian Robinson Jr. more than Christian McCaffrey
As an overall player, McCaffrey is still sweet. The 49ers should still start him. He's deserving of that, but he isn't the runner he once was, or he isn't capable of overcoming inadequate blocking.
Robinson is. He looks perfectly comfortable in the offense now. He doesn't run like he's out of place anymore. All he needed was time to get embedded into the offense. Sure enough, he looks sweet out there.
Through 10 games, there's enough data to say Robinson is the better runner than McCaffrey. He's averaging a career high of 4.9 yards per carry, while McCaffrey is at a career low of 3.5.
The funny thing is, McCaffrey isn't hopeless as a running back. He just doesn't excel running outside of the tackles on stretch plays like he did when he was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.
On outside runs, McCaffrey is useless. It's a wasted play for the 49ers. On inside runs, however, he's solid. He can thrive when he doesn't have to use speed, which means he's lost a step.
Meanwhile, Robinson can thrive inside and out. It hasn't mattered which direction the play is intended. Robinson is going to generate a positive result, which is why he needs more carries than McCaffrey.
Rather than McCaffrey being the player who receives 12 rushes, it should be Robinson. Lowering McCaffrey's rushes in a game could even make him more efficient.
The same goes for his work as a receiver, which is where he's most impactful. All of the heavy usage with him has caught up. Unfortunately, I don't envision Kyle Shanahan making this switch.
Expect McCaffrey to still receive the bulk of the carries despite the evidence that Robinson is better.
