All 49ers

Why the 49ers Need to Use Brian Robinson Jr. Over Christian McCaffrey

Brian Robinson Jr. needs to be the primary running back for the 49ers over Christian McCaffrey. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

All season long, the running game of the San Francisco 49ers has been subpar. The blocking had been the lead issue for them until George Kittle returned.

He gave them a whole yard and a half increase since he came back. Yet, the running game still isn't performing at a threatening level. Just look at their performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Christian McCaffrey struggled immensely on the ground again. He only tallied 30 yards on 12 carries. Part of that is due to the 49ers trailing 21-0 nothing early.

However, the run game did show life when Brian Robinson Jr. was in. He registered 41 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown. That's back-to-back weeks of impressive running for him.

It's undeniable that Robinson has earned more carries. But after his performance against the Rams, it's clear that he should be the leading rusher over McCaffrey.

49ers must use Brian Robinson Jr. more than Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As an overall player, McCaffrey is still sweet. The 49ers should still start him. He's deserving of that, but he isn't the runner he once was, or he isn't capable of overcoming inadequate blocking.

Robinson is. He looks perfectly comfortable in the offense now. He doesn't run like he's out of place anymore. All he needed was time to get embedded into the offense. Sure enough, he looks sweet out there.

Through 10 games, there's enough data to say Robinson is the better runner than McCaffrey. He's averaging a career high of 4.9 yards per carry, while McCaffrey is at a career low of 3.5.

The funny thing is, McCaffrey isn't hopeless as a running back. He just doesn't excel running outside of the tackles on stretch plays like he did when he was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

On outside runs, McCaffrey is useless. It's a wasted play for the 49ers. On inside runs, however, he's solid. He can thrive when he doesn't have to use speed, which means he's lost a step.

Meanwhile, Robinson can thrive inside and out. It hasn't mattered which direction the play is intended. Robinson is going to generate a positive result, which is why he needs more carries than McCaffrey.

Rather than McCaffrey being the player who receives 12 rushes, it should be Robinson. Lowering McCaffrey's rushes in a game could even make him more efficient.

The same goes for his work as a receiver, which is where he's most impactful. All of the heavy usage with him has caught up. Unfortunately, I don't envision Kyle Shanahan making this switch.

Expect McCaffrey to still receive the bulk of the carries despite the evidence that Robinson is better.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News