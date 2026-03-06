49ers Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need
The San Francisco 49ers can go plenty of directions in free agency, but they have a few clearly defined needs. On offense, they need to find receiver help with Brandon Aiyuk done playing for the team and Jauan Jennings possibly out the door. They also need to find a starting left guard.
On defense, the plan should be to continue to build up the trenches across the entire line. Who are the best free agents at the 49ers biggest positions of need?
Wide Receiver
Alec Pierce
Pierce is expected to be retained by the Colts
Mike Evans
Evans would help in the playoffs, but may be too old to get through the entire regular season.
Jauan Jennings
Jennings is typically listed as the third-best option, but we listed more names since Pierce and Jennings are not real options.
Rashid Shaheed
Can they steal a key piece from the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks?
Romeo Doubs
Doubs is likely the best fit from a scheme, age, and salary standpoint.
Wan’Dale Robinson
A small gadget player.
Deebo Samuel
Is a reunion coming?
Left Guard
David Edwards
Edwards would be a significant upgrade.
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Injuries are the question for the former first-round pick.
Isaac Seumalo
Seumalo was playing at a high level before injuries hurt his play in 2025.
Joel Bitonio
With Bitonio next to Trent Williams, the 49ers' left side would be old, but would have a lot of accolades on their side.
Zion Johnson
Johnson is still young and there could be more than meets the eye with this free agent guard.
Edge Rusher
Trey Hendrickson
The Bengals and Hendrickson will not come to an agreement. We know that the 49ers were linked to him at the trade deadline.
Jaelen Phillips
Another trade deadline target could end up in San Francisco afterall.
Odafe Oweh
Is Oweh one of the best fits for the 49ers front?
Khalil Mack
The only question with Mack is at what age does he stop playing at a high level?
Boye Mafe
The 49ers could steal another Super Bowl champion, and Mafe can help sack Sam Darnold.
Interior Defensive Line
John Franklin-Meyers
A defensive lineman who plays up and down the line cannot be dismissed as a fit with San Francisco.
David Onyemata
He just recently played for Raheem Morris.
Calais Campbell
A veteran who could stay in the NFC West.
DJ Reader
More of a nose tackle, and not a great scheme fit.
Sheldon Rankins
He is getting older, but he has maintained solid play throughout his career.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley