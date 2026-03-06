49ers Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The San Francisco 49ers can go plenty of directions in free agency, but they have a few clearly defined needs. On offense, they need to find receiver help with Brandon Aiyuk done playing for the team and Jauan Jennings possibly out the door. They also need to find a starting left guard.

On defense, the plan should be to continue to build up the trenches across the entire line. Who are the best free agents at the 49ers biggest positions of need?

Wide Receiver

Alec Pierce

Pierce is expected to be retained by the Colts

Mike Evans

Evans would help in the playoffs, but may be too old to get through the entire regular season.

Jauan Jennings

Jennings is typically listed as the third-best option, but we listed more names since Pierce and Jennings are not real options.

Rashid Shaheed

Can they steal a key piece from the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks?

Romeo Doubs

Doubs is likely the best fit from a scheme, age, and salary standpoint.

Wan’Dale Robinson

A small gadget player.

Deebo Samuel

Is a reunion coming?

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left Guard

David Edwards

Edwards would be a significant upgrade.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

Injuries are the question for the former first-round pick.

Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo was playing at a high level before injuries hurt his play in 2025.

Joel Bitonio

With Bitonio next to Trent Williams, the 49ers' left side would be old, but would have a lot of accolades on their side.

Zion Johnson

Johnson is still young and there could be more than meets the eye with this free agent guard.

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs out to the field before the game against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher

Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals and Hendrickson will not come to an agreement. We know that the 49ers were linked to him at the trade deadline.

Jaelen Phillips

Another trade deadline target could end up in San Francisco afterall.

Odafe Oweh

Is Oweh one of the best fits for the 49ers front?

Khalil Mack

The only question with Mack is at what age does he stop playing at a high level?

Boye Mafe

The 49ers could steal another Super Bowl champion, and Mafe can help sack Sam Darnold.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Interior Defensive Line

John Franklin-Meyers

A defensive lineman who plays up and down the line cannot be dismissed as a fit with San Francisco.

David Onyemata

He just recently played for Raheem Morris.

Calais Campbell

A veteran who could stay in the NFC West.

DJ Reader

More of a nose tackle, and not a great scheme fit.

Sheldon Rankins

He is getting older, but he has maintained solid play throughout his career.