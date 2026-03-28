49ers Post Free Agency Cornerback Depth Chart: Are They Done?

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have finished the majority of their free agent moves it is a good time to look back at the roster and see where things stand. What does the 49ers' cornerback depth chart look like entering the 2026 NFL draft, and is this a position that they should draft?

San Francisco 49ers cornerback depth chart

Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir remains their top cornerback. He played on the outside exclusively for Robert Saleh, but there is at least a question of how much Raheem Morris will be willing to move him around. With the addition of Nate Hobbs, who has inside-outside versatility, the team may be more interested in mixing and matching at the slot spot.

Renardo Green

Green looked promising as a rookie, but made too many mental errors in year two to go unnoticed. The 49ers benched him briefly in their playoff loss, and the addition of Hobbs may mean that his seat is hotter than some fans may realize.

Upton Stout

Stout remains the starting slot, but the team is potentially moving Lenoir into the slot more, and Hobbs having slot experience combine to mean that he could end up on the field a bit less this year than he did on the Saleh defense.

Nate Hobbs

Hobbs impacts all three starters above him. He may show that Lenoir will move around more, he may push Green on the outside, and he may be a big slot complement to Stout. That is why the team signed him.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Darrell Luter Jr

Luter lost his job as the depth cornerback when he gave up a touchdown in the limited snaps he saw against the Seattle Seahawks. The former draft pick could be on the edge of the roster if San Francisco drafts a cornerback.

Jakob Robinson

Robinson is in the backup slot. While Hobbs makes him a bit less needed, he still profiles most similarly to Stout, so he can stick around if Stout goes down.

Eli Apple

Apple can push Luter for a roster spot.

Tre Tomlinson

Tomlinson would be more depth in the slot.

Do the San Francisco 49ers need a cornerback?

The team has its top four spots locked down. Because Hobbs is coming off of an injury and they may not see Green in their long-term plans, there is always a chance that they draft one. However, Luter and Robinson are capable of depth, and they do not need a lot to come in and challenge the room.