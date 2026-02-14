Why the 49ers Won't Use the Franchise Tag on Anyone

A total of 21 players are slated to become unrestricted free agents from the San Francisco 49ers.

As usual, there will be players the 49ers will want back and successfully re-sign. However, in typical free agency fashion, the 49ers will watch a player they want back leave them for another team.

It happened with Dre Greenlaw last year in free agency. Had the 49ers desperately wanted Greenlaw, they would've placed the exclusive franchise tag on him.

That's an option the 49ers have used sparingly. The last time they did was in 2019 for kicker Robbie Gould. They didn't want Gould to leave, so they used the tool at their disposal.

If they wish, they can use the franchise tag on one of their 21 free agents. Having said that, there's no way the 49ers use it this year.

Don't expect the franchise tag from the 49ers

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The 21 players that will be free agents on the 49ers are all easily replaceable. Compared to the free agents the 49ers let walk last year, this year's free agent class is a joke.

Last year, the 49ers saw Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Charvarius Ward walk. Those three players were their top free agents.

Yet, the 49ers didn't exercise the exclusive franchise tag on any of them. Now, the thing with the exclusive franchise tag is that it's an expensive one-year deal.

The value of the deal is the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year or 120% of his previous salary (whichever is greater). It's a steep price to pay.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (left) talks with cornerback Eli Apple (right) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

That's why the 49ers rarely use it, unless they're in a desperate spot like they were in 2019. But there's no way they use it with this year's class of free agents. It's a joke.

You know how it's a joke? Kicker Eddy Pineiro is arguably their top priority free agent to re-sign. You could argue the 49ers use the tag on him, but I'd imagine the two sides work out a deal.

Either way, when the kicker is No. 1, there's no real impactful talent leaving the team. The 49ers could let everyone walk, and they'd be fine.

All they have to do is fill their spots with other free agents and in the NFL draft. The franchise tag is a useful tool, but don't anticipate the 49ers using it this offseason.

