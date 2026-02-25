The Four Best Options to be the 49ers' Next Mac Jones

The San Francisco gave Sam Darnold a much-needed reset and appears to have transformed his career. The team has also seen Mac Jones improve in the one year with him. If the 49ers decide to trade Mac Jones, there are a few free agent options at quarterback that could come in and fill the role of the next Darnold or Jones.

Zach Wilson

The 49ers debated Mac Jones and Trey Lance back in 2021 because the team had no shot at Zach Wilson. Wilson did get drafted by Robert Saleh and Mike LeFleur, and there is a real chance that if some 49ers disciples did not go to the Jets, the 49ers could have drafted Wilson over Jones and Lance.

We already saw Shanahan work his magic with Jones. Wilson also was just with Mike McDaniel, so he has stayed around this style of offense. Can the 49ers reel in the wild Wilson?

Kenny Pickett

Pickett has been a complete bust after being selected late in the first round. Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled at quarterback; the Philadelphia Eagles had one, and the last two teams he was on were the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

A little stability could go a long way for Pickett. He has proven to be physically limited, but that has not stopped Brock Purdy in this offense. Pickett may end up being better as a backup to someone like Purdy and the 49ers are the perfect place to rehabilitate his career.

Mitch Trubisky

The San Francisco 49ers famously took Solomon Thomas over Patrick Mahomes, but they did trade away from Mitch Trubisky in the process. Trubisky has shown to have legitimate physical talent, but he has not been able to put it all together mentally.

Perhaps Shanahan and the 49ers can help calm things down for him. If things do ever click, he has legitimate NFL upside.

Sam Howell

Sam Howell is the classic story of a player projected to go high, but his last year of college does not live up to the hype, and he falls to the fourth round. Howell has proven evaluators right and has bounced around from Washington, to Seattle, Minnesota and most recently Philadelphia.

He is another player with mobility that presents upside, but he has not had a team bet on him and trust him long enough to show anything. Can the 49ers provide that environment?

