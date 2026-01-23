The 49ers’ Three Most Impressive Wins From 2025

It’s perplexing to think that the San Francisco 49ers won 13 games this year without numerous key players.

Yet, that’s exactly what they did. Some wins were easier than others for them. However, it was the tough wins that ended up being the 49ers’ best exciting ones, especially these three.

Week 5 - Rams

The first exciting win of 2025 for the 49ers is arguably their best one, which was against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. This was a game that the 49ers should’ve lost. No one was giving them a chance.

The Niners had to play the Rams on the road on a short week. Not to mention they were down Nick Bosa and Brock Purdy. They had also just come off a tough loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And yet, they pulled out a terrifically gritty win against their division rival. Mac Jones played tremendously in this game and showed a ton of toughness playing through injury.

The game was capped off perfectly with an amazing defensive stand. The energy from that win was perfectly illustrated by Fred Warner tossing his helmet into the air as a celebratory act. That win put the 49ers on the map as a serious team in the NFC.

Week 17 - Bears

It’s impossible to find three other wins on the 49ers’ schedule that were better than the one against the Chicago Bears. This game proved why the NFL schedule makers placed it in primetime on Sunday night.

Points were scored at will from both offenses. Barely any defense was played in this game. It was a classic slugfest between two stellar offenses. Similar to Week 5, this game had a dramatic finish with a defensive stand.

Games that go down to the wire with the scoreboard being lit up like a Christmas tree are always phenomenal. This is a game that is not only an exciting win for the 49ers, but one of the best in the NFL 2025 regular season.

Wild Card - Eagles

Last but not least is another improbable win, which came against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. A week before this game, the 49ers had lost out on the No. 1 seed.

The Seattle Seahawks put the work on the 49ers to clinch the top seed for themselves. Losing out on that seed, along with getting physically beaten down by the Seahawks, made a win against Philadelphia unlikely.

However, as they had done all season long, the 49ers beat the odds. They ended the Eagles’ season in their stadium, all while losing George Kittle early in the game. No one would’ve blamed them if they lost.

But they kept pushing and beat a team with way more talent than them. It was a perfect summation of the coaching job Kyle Shanahan and his staff had done in 2025. That win cemented their season as one for the books.

