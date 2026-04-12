49ers Veteran Feels He’s Still Developing After 13 Seasons

The San Francisco 49ers roster is ageing more and more year on year, and it's perhaps an area they need to work on, especially offensively.

But for one player in particular who is approaching 35, it feels as though there has been a lot of growth made in recent years.

That progress could suggest he may stay longer than 2026 when his contract ends, especially given his evolving role in the offense and continued confidence that he can still improve and contribute at a high level.

Kyle Juszczyk still believes he's 'developing' in year 13

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle are the organization’s longest-tenured players under head coach Kyle Shanahan, having both been with the team since his first season in 2017 after arriving via free agency and the draft, respectively.

The franchise has made Juszczyk the most renowned fullback in the league, while also converting him into a player capable of fulfilling multiple roles, making him an incredibly reliable offensive option.

Whether running, blocking, catching passes, or performing his usual fullback duties, Juszczyk believes his versatility is a key reason he has remained valuable in Shanahan’s system, allowing him to adapt to new responsibilities and continue impacting the offense in several different ways.

“I genuinely feel like I had one of my better seasons this past year, in the past five seasons," revealed Juszczyk on the Jim Rome Show.

"I really feel like there’s still development. This was the first season I started splitting meeting time between the running back room and the tight end room.

"At the end of the day, I am asked to do so many tight end things, I basically am a tight end. I play on the line of scrimmage a lot — on top of my fullback and halfback duties.

"So meeting with them and being in the room with George Kittle, I still feel like at 34 years old, and in my 13th season, I was still developing and still got better.”

Though a smaller part of the offense compared to others, he remains one of the most reliable options. He caught 24 passes on 28 targets for 213 yards, with 10 of those receptions going for first downs — further proof of his dependability.

Two touchdowns were important as well, but perhaps the most significant factor is Juszczyk’s ability to remain healthy.

The 49ers have a valuable player in him who can contribute in a variety of roles, and although the roster may need to get younger, Juszczyk offers something no one else can replicate — the ability to operate across multiple positions and execute different reads within the offense.