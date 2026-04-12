49ers Veteran Feels He’s Still Developing After 13 Seasons
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers roster is ageing more and more year on year, and it's perhaps an area they need to work on, especially offensively.
But for one player in particular who is approaching 35, it feels as though there has been a lot of growth made in recent years.
That progress could suggest he may stay longer than 2026 when his contract ends, especially given his evolving role in the offense and continued confidence that he can still improve and contribute at a high level.
Kyle Juszczyk still believes he's 'developing' in year 13
Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle are the organization’s longest-tenured players under head coach Kyle Shanahan, having both been with the team since his first season in 2017 after arriving via free agency and the draft, respectively.
The franchise has made Juszczyk the most renowned fullback in the league, while also converting him into a player capable of fulfilling multiple roles, making him an incredibly reliable offensive option.
Whether running, blocking, catching passes, or performing his usual fullback duties, Juszczyk believes his versatility is a key reason he has remained valuable in Shanahan’s system, allowing him to adapt to new responsibilities and continue impacting the offense in several different ways.
“I genuinely feel like I had one of my better seasons this past year, in the past five seasons," revealed Juszczyk on the Jim Rome Show.
"I really feel like there’s still development. This was the first season I started splitting meeting time between the running back room and the tight end room.
"At the end of the day, I am asked to do so many tight end things, I basically am a tight end. I play on the line of scrimmage a lot — on top of my fullback and halfback duties.
"So meeting with them and being in the room with George Kittle, I still feel like at 34 years old, and in my 13th season, I was still developing and still got better.”
Though a smaller part of the offense compared to others, he remains one of the most reliable options. He caught 24 passes on 28 targets for 213 yards, with 10 of those receptions going for first downs — further proof of his dependability.
Two touchdowns were important as well, but perhaps the most significant factor is Juszczyk’s ability to remain healthy.
The 49ers have a valuable player in him who can contribute in a variety of roles, and although the roster may need to get younger, Juszczyk offers something no one else can replicate — the ability to operate across multiple positions and execute different reads within the offense.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal