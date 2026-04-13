The 49ers Would Be Wise Not to Draft These Offensive Tackles

The San Francisco 49ers may be interested in drafting an offensive tackle in the 2026 NFL draft. While there are some options worth considering the team may also want to avoid certain players.

San Francisco 49ers must avoid these tackles

Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller is a great prospect and may even be worthy of getting selected before pick 27. However, at 27, it is hard to find the fit. Miller comes in with a long history of starting experience, but all of it came at right tackle. He has a long and lanky body type, and it is reminiscent of Colton McKivitz. Both of them would be best at right tackle, which is why the fit is hard to justify at such a high pick.

Caleb Lomu, Utah

A lot of the concerns with Lomu are not things you want to hear with an offensive tackle. He has to fill out his frame more and become more powerful. Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted that he needs to develop grit, and that is a much harder thing to teach than technique. Lomu will sit Year 1, and he may not even be good enough to start Year 2. That is not worthy of a round 1 pick.

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Caleb Tiernan, Northwester

Tiernan has a weird body type that makes him a tough evaluation. On tape, he may be a second-round pick, but he has unusually short arms, and a more narrow and long frame. His body type is not quite suited to kick inside to guard like other short-armed tackles, but his arms are going to be an issue at tackle. The 49ers would have to take him in Round 2, which is a touch high.

Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Pounds is a massive body and a potential project tackle, but he does not quite fit with the 49ers. His feet are too heavy, and he would be much better in a power scheme where he can push downhill. A team running a lot of zone is going to pass on Pounds.

Isaiah World, Oregon

Worlds could be in the fourth round pick range if he were healthy. However, the term if he were healthy cannot be used when mentioning the 49ers these days. World tore his ACL in the last game of the season and had surgery in the offseason. He will not play at all as a rookie. This is not what the team needs.