One Challenge the 49ers' Next Defensive Coordinator Will Face

It's been one week since the San Francisco 49ers lost Robert Saleh to the Tennessee Titans. They still have a vacancy at their defensive coordinator position.

The 49ers shouldn't be in any rush. There are a few options out there for them to choose from. However, whoever they end up choosing will need to be aware of one challenge that comes with the job.

Following up Robert Saleh

The challenge is getting the players to buy into him. Stepping in as the 49ers' defensive coordinator alone is already difficult, but to follow that up from Saleh adds to the pressure.

The players had immense respect and admiration for Robert Saleh, especially Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. You don't need a recent quote from them to know it.

But the players who got to experience Saleh for the first time, like Deommodore Lenoir and Mykel Williams, loved playing for Saleh. They were hopeful he would remain in 2026.

"Having a guy like Saleh, he was so energetic coming off when we first met him," Lenoir said. "Just p3laying for him, it was a blessing just to learn how he's really a defensive mastermind. Despite us losing games, I think he was still one of the best to do it."

"Saleh has definitely made my knowledge of the game grow more," said Williams. "Just the way he breaks down the game and tells us different tendencies and different things to look for in the offense. I definitely took some things from Saleh. I hope he's here, but if he's not, it's the nature of the beast."

The next defensive coordinator will need to resonate with the players. It all starts with Warner and Bosa. Part of why it was easy for Saleh to return to the 49ers is because of them.

Warner and Bosa hyped up Saleh to the team, so everyone bought in. If the next defensive coordinator fails to do that, they will receive some sly comments.

Bosa has done that before with previous coordinators, including DeMeco Ryans. If the coordinator cannot resonate and lead a successful scheme, they will be doomed.

It's a tall task with a ton of pressure. That is why Gus Bradley is the favorite to be named to the position. He's already established a rapport with the players, which is a significant part of the role.

