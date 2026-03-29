5 Best Running Back Fits for 49ers in 2026 NFL Draft

With the loss of Brian Robinson, the San Francisco 49ers could look to add another running back in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the team owns two early selections that are unlikely to be used on the position, the situation changes later in the draft. With four fourth-round picks, the odds increase that San Francisco could target a running back during that portion of the draft.

If the 49ers decide to add depth to their backfield, there are several prospects who could fit what the team is looking for. Here are some of the best running back options for San Francisco in the middle rounds of the 2026 draft.

Best running back options for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Allen is a player who fits a similar mold to Brian Robinson in the way he approaches the running game. He is a no-nonsense, downhill runner who attacks defenses with a physical style. That type of approach could provide a strong contrast to Christian McCaffrey, who wins with agility and movement in space.

While Allen may not possess the highest ceiling among running back prospects, his overall reliability gives him a higher floor than many players in this draft range. For a team looking for a dependable rotational back who can handle physical carries, Allen would provide a straightforward fit.

Seth McGowan, Kentucky

McGowan enters the draft process as an older prospect and will need to address some off-the-field questions during the pre-draft cycle. From a talent standpoint, however, he brings an intriguing combination of size and explosiveness.

Compared to Allen, McGowan offers more burst while still maintaining a downhill running style. He will need to improve his pass protection to become a complete option at the next level, but his physical running style and explosiveness could translate well within the 49ers’ offensive scheme.

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Adam Randall, Clemson

Randall is one of the more intriguing upside bets among the running backs who could be available on Day 3 of the draft. A former wide receiver, he brings a rare blend of size, speed, and big-play ability that could make him an interesting developmental option.

Because he is still relatively new to the position, Randall may be considered a raw prospect. However, his ability to create explosive plays makes him worth targeting in the later rounds. He could compete with Jordan James while offering a more explosive element in the backfield. In addition, his receiving background could make him a natural option to catch passes out of the backfield.

Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Heidenreich is another prospect who represents more of an upside projection. During his time at Navy, he often played a “joker” role that saw him line up in multiple spots, including wide receiver. His versatility was a major part of how he was used within the offense.

During the pre-draft process, Heidenreich worked out as a running back and performed well during combine testing and position drills. His speed, willingness to block, and positional flexibility make him an intriguing option. Because he is still relatively new to the position, he could remain available in the later rounds. That versatility could make him a natural fit in the 49ers’ offense.

Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Moss brings value in areas that could help take some pressure off McCaffrey. One of his strengths is pass protection, which could allow him to see the field in situations where protecting the quarterback is a priority.

As a runner, Moss does most of his work between the tackles and provides a physical presence in the running game. That power element could complement McCaffrey’s style and give the 49ers another option in short-yardage or interior rushing situations. However, Moss does not offer much elusiveness or burst, which raises the question of whether he would be the best value if selected this early in the draft.