Post NFL Combine San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have gone through the process of the NFL combine, they are focusing on specific fits for specific roles and spots in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. The 49ers currently have seven picks. How could they fill those needs?

The picks were made using the PFF Mock draft simulator, so the discussion should be more around how the player fits on the team, not whether they will be there come draft time.

Round 1: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Woods did not participate in the NFL combine, but that, combined with slightly shorter arms are what took a player destined for the top ten and made him slide to pick 27. At pick 27, he is not only likely the best player available, but he is also exactly what the 49ers need. Alfred Collins is a great run defender, and it can free up space for Woods, who is quicker to get after the quarterback.

Round 2: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton blew up the NFL combine and went from a third-round guy to this spot being closer to his floor. His speed, ability to bend the edge, and overall pass rush moves make him intriguing. He can bring speed off the edge, which is a strong contrast to Mykel Williams when he slides inside.

\ | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Round 3: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell had an excellent performance at the NFL combine, showing that he belonged. He is physically and athletically similar to Emmanuel Sanders, and we know that Kyle Shanahan can make that body type fit in this offense. He would help erase the loss of Brandon Aiyuk.

Round 4: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

After drafting a guard from Iowa last year, the 49ers are at it again, this time taking one much earlier. He can step in and compete to start at left guard right away.

Round 4: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

Another defensive lineman may seem like much, but it was clearly the weakness of the roster last year, and this was the area they typically win in. They have to load up. McClellan was a combine winner and may be rising even higher than this.

\ | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 4: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

Heideneich is listed as a fullback, but he is physically much closer to Christian McCaffrey and played wide receiver in college. A running back build, wide receiver snaps, and a fullback designation sound like a perfect Shanahan fit. His 4.44 40-yard dash should lock in that he is taken this high.

Round 5: Dametrious Crownover, T, Texas A&M

If there is any flaw with this draft, it is leaving without any youth in the tackle room. It is a fifth-round pick, but we saw San Francisco turn Colton McKivitz into a starter after a few years on the bench. This massive tackle is worth a shot as well.