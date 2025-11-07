5 San Francisco 49ers who need to step up to beat the Los Angeles Rams
The San Francisco 49ers have been underdogs three times already this year and have lost twice. Their only win was over the Los Angeles Rams, who they are underdogs against once again. If the 49ers want to make it a season sweep over the Rams, they will need the best from some specific players.
George Kittle
George Kittle has just 75 yards and a touchdown since he returned to the lineup three weeks ago. That looks like a one-game line, or even just a first half for Kittle in some games. Some of this can be explained away, but the 49ers also need much more from Kittle.
The Rams are weakest at linebacker, and Kittle can expose this matchup.
Spencer Burford
The 49ers got Spencer Burford healthy and immediately moved him back from tackle inside to guard. Connor Colby had been too much of a liability, and the team needed someone to step into the role. Burford was up and down, but that is better than what was happening over there.
Still, now Burford gets Kobie Turner and Brandon Fiske, two legitimate pass rushers. Can he prove that the 49ers can trust him into the playoffs?
Kalia Davis
Kalia Davis has played nine weeks and has yet to record a pressure for the 49ers, per PFF. That is almost hard to believe. He broke his hand in Week 5 and has been playing with a club, but he is ineffective. Davis is not a complete zero in the run game, but he is not good enough in that area to be this poor as a pass rusher.
The Rams interior can be had by the right lineman. If Davis does not start to play better, they might as well play rookie CJ West.
Malik Mustapha
The Rams picked on the 49ers' safeties the last time these two teams played. So much so that both of the safeties from that game are no longer starting for San Francisco.
The team got Malik Mustapha back healthy, and he has started full-time for two weeks now. He is a clear upgrade, but you know the Rams are going to test him in ways that he has not been against the Falcons and Giants. Can he make a game-changing play, or will Matthew Stafford be able to air it out?
Dee Winters
The 49ers needed Winters to step up without Fred Warner, but he has done the opposite. He has not been nearly as effective in all areas, and it appears Warner was helping him tremendously. Sean McVay is the type to expose players like Winters if they are struggling, so this could be a long day if he is not ready to play better.