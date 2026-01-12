5 unheralded performances that led the 49ers to upset the Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles despite being the more underarmanned team. They even lost George Kittle during the game. It took a full team effort to advance tot the Divisional Round. Who were the unlikely suspects to step up?
Kyle Juszczyk
The old time fan favorite has not been quite as impactful this year as he has in recent seasons. However, when the 49ers needed him, he stepped up. Without George Kittle, he went from a fun piece to a legitimate pass-catching option in the offense.
Juszcyzk caught four passes for 49 yards, most of them coming in the fourth quarter. His blocking was impactful in the run game, either from the fullback slot, in motion, or even as an in-line tight end. The 49ers do not win without Juscyzk. He stepped up again.
Demarcus Robinson
Without Ricky Pearsall, all eyes were going to shift to Jauan Jennings and it was clear the Eagles would not let him win. So, if San Francisco wanted anything good to happen through the air they would need to lean on Robinsoin. He sure did step up. Robinson hauled in six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. He struck early and late. His best game with the 49ers came at a perfect time.
Marques Sigle
Ji’Ayir Brown went down early and did not return, leading to Sigle to get on the field for the first time since Week 5. He was impactful with eight tackles, and a few of them being in key moments. Sigle having the experience earlier in the year and leaning on it in the playoffs was huge.
Upton Stout
The 49ers leaned on Stout to play a big role to help with the fact that they were so thin at linebacker. Stout delivered. He had five tackles and his important pass breakup on fourth down early in the game gave the 49ers defense some legitimate life. He has been their best draft pick.
Erick Kendricks
In October Kendricks was watching games on his couch. The 49ers signed him around Thanksgiving and he has been picking up the playbook ever since. Kendrick wore the green dot for the 49ers, indicating he was calling the plays. He did not leave the field in the Wild Card round. Kendricks added 10 tackles and was involved in the game-winning pass breakup. Imagine reading that before the start of the season.
