7 biggest questions facing the 49ers after losing big to the Rams
This 49ers-Rams game is what it looks like when the 49er defense loses the best four players from their front seven. The Rams are also ideally suited to expose the Niner weaknesses. Sean McVay’s three-tight-end look befuddled Robert Saleh, who had no answers as the Niners are weakest in coverage at linebacker and safety. The Rams didn’t punt until six minutes left in the first half as they drubbed the Niners, 42-26.
LA put up 21 shortly after the national anthem as the Niners came out flat. Presumably, the team is deflated due to no moves at the deadline. Given John Lynch’s adamant stance that he would not overpay, and the deadline being a sellers’ market due to a high volume of buyers, the lack of activity was predictable. That doesn’t make it smart, though.
One of my arguments before the deadline was that the Niners needed to look at filling missing skill set holes, not just focus on edge. The Jets' Quincy Williams was available, an excellent pass coverage LB, he was benched after the deadline. A deal for him would have met what Lynch was willing to pay, and Williams would have filled a skill set hole in pass coverage that cost them in this game - and will continue to do so.
Is this the defense for the rest of the year?
Arizona will be the acid test. Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, Marvin Harrison Jr. playing well lately, injuries at running back, but one of the league’s best tight ends in Trey McBride. If the Niner defense struggles to contain the Cards, they are in a world of trouble for the rest of the year. Saleh has a week to fix this, without the impact players he clearly misses and needs.
Will the defense improve?
As the rookies get more acclimated to the league, potentially, but at the same time some rookies are being benched. I realize Nick Martin is a three-year project but what good is served in Luke Gifford getting torched? And why isn’t Chase Lucas getting reps?
It’s time to play the best you have, and to see everything that you’ve got. To not play Martin at all this year would be a waste of a 3rd round pick. Some say that pick has already been wasted. I believe Martin has the physical potential to blossom eventually, but his not playing period is concerning.
What’s going on at quarterback?
Mac Jones played well, 33-39, 318 yards, 3 TDs, one pick. Start Brock Purdy, same outcome, the Niners lost because the depleted defense was completely overmatched. Practice in this upcoming week will determine if Purdy has made enough progress to play.
The Johns Hopkins turf toe study I’ve cited recently advocates a ten-week rest period. That would put Purdy on the field after the Week 14 bye. It’s my hope that Purdy is given final say, and that he chooses caution over another potential setback. The team has proven it can win with Jones, I believe Purdy should leverage that time by getting to 100% health. The team is served best long term by Purdy being patient.
What’s going on at running back?
Brian Robinson Jr. was the most effective back on the day, including on the same plays compared side-by-side with Christian McCaffrey. So why is Robinson getting so few carries?
My theory is it’s financial. McCaffrey has no guaranteed money after this year. Shanahan is justifying either an upcoming new extension or picking up the option year on the existing contract.
McCaffrey has been rumored to be ok with a transition to receiver given receivers are paid more than backs. However, Shanahan for the needs of his system may prefer that McCaffrey stay put at RB. McCaffrey’s yards per carry do not justify a new deal or picking up the option, but his total yardage and an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award could to ownership.
Which in my view is why Shanahan continues to press the CMC Easy Button so frequently. He is trying to justify what he’s about to pay McCaffrey next year, and presumably while keeping him at RB. To be clear this is speculation on my end, but to me it fits what happened in 2023 and with potential future plans. We’ll see how it plays out in the off-season.
Have the 49ers held onto McCaffrey too long?
McCaffrey illustrates the difference between Shanahan and Bill Walsh in personnel philosophy. Walsh in the 2026 scenario would let McCaffrey go, following his credo of better to let a player go a year too early than a year too late. Shanahan is frequently the opposite. Walsh worked the roster soil, Shanahan plants trees; but then Walsh and John McVay were much better drafters than Shanahan and Lynch.
What’s going on at wide receiver?
Indications from Shanahan and Lynch are the practice window could open soon for Brandon Aiyuk. That doesn’t mean he’ll be playing soon. Aiyuk will need time to ramp up to game shape. The team also doesn’t want to risk bringing him back too soon and risk re-injury, given that some believe they may look to showcase him for an off-season deal. Interesting that the team appears to be applying greater caution with Aiyuk than Purdy.
Ricky Pearsall’s lack of availability and current injury are growing concerns. That he was drafted as a 24-year-old rookie, and is having this much difficulty getting back on the field, does not bode well for this year or the years ahead.
What are the 49ers' playoff chances?
The Niners are 8th at the moment in the NFC, but provided they win the games they should, they will get in as a wild card. Which is why it’s so key that the defense stabilize and prove they can take care of business the rest of the way, starting next week in Phoenix.