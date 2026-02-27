A Savvy Move the San Francisco 49ers Should Make in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers will be considering changes at wide receiver this offseason. Brandon Aiyuk is almost certainly going to be gone, and Jauan Jennings may also leave in free agency. That means the team will have to look to both free agency and the draft to reshape the room. One name worth monitoring is Romeo Doubs.

Is Romeo Doubs a great free agent fit for the San Francisco 49ers?

Over the past two seasons, Doubs has recorded 1,325 receiving yards, while Jennings has posted 1,618. Expand that to a four-year sample, and Jennings has 2,299 yards compared to Doubs’ 2,424. The gap is not dramatic in either direction, but it does show that Doubs has been productive over a longer sustained stretch. Availability and steady contribution matter, especially when projecting a multi-year contract.

Age also plays a role in this evaluation. Doubs will be 26 this offseason, while Jennings will be 28.

This would not simply be about replacing Jennings, either. Doubs brings value as a blocker and has shown willingness to handle the physical aspects of the position, something the 49ers prioritize. He fits the mold of a receiver who is comfortable doing the dirty work within a structured offense.

More importantly, Doubs could help offset some of what the team would lose from Aiyuk. Much of Aiyuk’s impact came on in-breaking and out-breaking routes down the field, running timing patterns that require precision and trust. Doubs’ skill set aligns more closely with that role. So while he could match or exceed Jennings’ production, he could also step into portions of Aiyuk’s former responsibilities.

Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming from the Green Bay Packers, Doubs has operated within a deep receiver rotation. He has not always been the primary focus, but that experience mirrors what he would encounter in San Francisco. With multiple offensive weapons around him, he would not be expected to carry the entire passing attack.

Financially, the comparison becomes even more compelling. Spotrac projects Jennings to command over $22 million in free agency. That is a steep investment. Doubs, meanwhile, is projected at $12 million per year on a four-year, $48 million deal. That is significantly more cost-efficient and arguably offers similar, if not better, long-term value.

It will be difficult for the 49ers to justify paying Jennings top-tier money if Doubs is available at a lower number. There is risk in assuming they can land him, but if they can, Romeo Doubs may be the smarter move.