One Realistic Receiver Signing the 49ers Can Make in Free Agency
It won't be surprising to see if the San Francisco 49ers sign a wide receiver in free agency. If anything, it would be shocking if they didn't.
That's a position of desperate need for the 49ers, specifically a receiver that can win one-on-one matchups with speed and crisp route-running. Brandon Aiyuk was that for years for the 49ers.
But now they have to look for his and most likely Jauan Jennings' replacement. It all starts in free agency, which doesn't necessarily have a player that can fill the shoes of the two players leaving.
However, there is one receiver that is an excellent fit and can boost the 49ers' offense. This player isn't a household, but is the most realistic option for the 49ers to sign in free agency.
Anticipate the 49ers targeting this receiver
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is a free agent that the 49ers will likely pursue in free agency. Playing for Matt LaFleur means he can fit with the 49ers easily.
And the fact that he's not a popular name means he won't be too expensive. There's going to be a bit of an overpay, as is always the case in free agency.
But it's better than going after an aging Mike Evans, who is coming off an injury-ridden season. Doubs, on the other hand, will be 26 years old for his fifth-year in the NFL when the 2026 season begins.
This past season, he tallied 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played. They're not overly impressive numbers, but his role would increase with the 49ers.
He'd easily be their second-best receiver, and possibly their best if Ricky Pearsall doesn't step up. What stands out the most about Doubs is the routes he's capable of running.
He ran 171 in-breaking routes, which is a staple in the 49ers' offense. Doubs can fit there easily and thrive, but he'll also help the 49ers with their vertical game.
Doubs ran 145 vertical routes last season, and while he doesn't possess blazing speed, he's still got some to excel there and provide the 49ers a dynamic they've been missing for years.
Shanahan can see his fit, his skills, and think his arrow is pointing up if he gets into the 49ers' offense. Compared to the rest of the wide receiver free agents, Doubs is the best they can get, especially with the price.
Now, Doubs is by no means capable of ever being a true No. 1 receiving option. If the 49ers want that, they'll have to either swing for the fences in the draft, trade up in the draft, or trade for a player, like A.J. Brown.
The reality is Doubs is their best option, and I think the 49ers see that he is, if not one of.
