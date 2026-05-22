Ranking the Most Important 49ers Rookies This Season
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Becoming a role player on the San Francisco 49ers is typically difficult for a rookie. They’re not a team that is okay with allowing a rookie to have growing pains.
However, a few rookies have a clear path to becoming important key contributors. Below, I’ve ranked the most important 49ers rookies this season.
DE Romello Height
Defensive end Romello Height will be the 49ers’ pass-rushing specialist. He has the best chance of being an immediate contributor, but that means he’ll be limited with his snaps.
However, if Height can translate anywhere close to his 56 total pressures and eight sacks in college last year, he’ll be a gift. The 49ers were atrocious in getting to the quarterback last year.
So, while he is limited in how many snaps he’ll get, he can have the greatest and most important impact of all the 49ers' rookies. I like his chances to live up to that.
OL Carver Willis
A rookie whose chances I’m not high on is offensive lineman Carver Willis. The 49ers barely said anything boastful about him when he was drafted.
They didn’t say he was a sweet run blocker or a clean pass protector. Nothing. It’s tough to get sold on him when the Niners don't sound enthusiastic.
Still, if he manages to win the starting job, it’ll mean he’s done an excellent job in training camp and the preseason. Becoming the starter will show him in a new light.
DT Gracen Halton
Similar to Height, the 49ers drafted defensive tackle Gracen Halton to boost their pass rush. As decent as Alfred Collins and C.J. West were last year, they’re not a threat as pass rushers.
Halton can immediately step in and provide that for the 49ers. Whether he’s alongside Osa Odighizuwa or Mykel Williams, or rotating for one of them. He has the runway to be a key role player.
WR De’Zhaun Stribling
Drafting wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling was sensible since the 49ers don’t have a comfortable future at the position. However, it’s tough to envision how Stribling fits this year.
Unless Ricky Pearsall gets hurt again, Stribling will have a minimal role. Not to mention that it’s difficult for rookies to get accustomed to the 49ers’ offense. His role only becomes important if injuries stack up.
RB Kaelon Black
Speaking of injuries needing to stack up, the only way running back Kaelon Black will become an integral figure is if Christian McCaffrey gets hurt. His role depends on it.
Otherwise, he’ll be in a rotation with Jordan James behind McCaffrey. And that’s assuming he looks better than James. A lot of variables surround Black for him to become important in 2026.
CB Ephesians Prysock
Variables are also prevalent for cornerback Ephesians Prysock. With so many players at the position added this offseason, the 49ers have sent a clear message to Renardo Green.
Green’s starting role isn’t guaranteed, which opens it up for Prysock. The thing is, he’s got to compete with Green, Jack Jones, and probably Nate Hobbs. A few factors need to align for him to get on the field.
LB Jaden Dugger
The only way linebacker Jaden Dugger receives any defensive snaps this year is if a few players suffer an injury. He’s a project for the 49ers this year. An intriguing one.
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
Another project for the 49ers is offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. I don’t know what it is about the 49ers this year, but when they drafted Willis and Cruz, they didn’t cite anything about their skills. Feint hope with Cruz, especially
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN