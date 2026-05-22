Ranking the Most Important 49ers Rookies This Season

Becoming a role player on the San Francisco 49ers is typically difficult for a rookie. They’re not a team that is okay with allowing a rookie to have growing pains.

However, a few rookies have a clear path to becoming important key contributors. Below, I’ve ranked the most important 49ers rookies this season.

DE Romello Height

Texas Tech's Romello Height reacts to making a play against Oregon State during a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive end Romello Height will be the 49ers’ pass-rushing specialist. He has the best chance of being an immediate contributor, but that means he’ll be limited with his snaps.

However, if Height can translate anywhere close to his 56 total pressures and eight sacks in college last year, he’ll be a gift. The 49ers were atrocious in getting to the quarterback last year.

So, while he is limited in how many snaps he’ll get, he can have the greatest and most important impact of all the 49ers' rookies. I like his chances to live up to that.

OL Carver Willis

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis (OL54) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A rookie whose chances I’m not high on is offensive lineman Carver Willis. The 49ers barely said anything boastful about him when he was drafted.

They didn’t say he was a sweet run blocker or a clean pass protector. Nothing. It’s tough to get sold on him when the Niners don't sound enthusiastic.

Still, if he manages to win the starting job, it’ll mean he’s done an excellent job in training camp and the preseason. Becoming the starter will show him in a new light.

DT Gracen Halton

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) in action against the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Similar to Height, the 49ers drafted defensive tackle Gracen Halton to boost their pass rush. As decent as Alfred Collins and C.J. West were last year, they’re not a threat as pass rushers.

Halton can immediately step in and provide that for the 49ers. Whether he’s alongside Osa Odighizuwa or Mykel Williams, or rotating for one of them. He has the runway to be a key role player.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drafting wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling was sensible since the 49ers don’t have a comfortable future at the position. However, it’s tough to envision how Stribling fits this year.

Unless Ricky Pearsall gets hurt again, Stribling will have a minimal role. Not to mention that it’s difficult for rookies to get accustomed to the 49ers’ offense. His role only becomes important if injuries stack up.

RB Kaelon Black

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of injuries needing to stack up, the only way running back Kaelon Black will become an integral figure is if Christian McCaffrey gets hurt. His role depends on it.

Otherwise, he’ll be in a rotation with Jordan James behind McCaffrey. And that’s assuming he looks better than James. A lot of variables surround Black for him to become important in 2026.

CB Ephesians Prysock

Variables are also prevalent for cornerback Ephesians Prysock. With so many players at the position added this offseason, the 49ers have sent a clear message to Renardo Green.

Green’s starting role isn’t guaranteed, which opens it up for Prysock. The thing is, he’s got to compete with Green, Jack Jones, and probably Nate Hobbs. A few factors need to align for him to get on the field.

LB Jaden Dugger

The only way linebacker Jaden Dugger receives any defensive snaps this year is if a few players suffer an injury. He’s a project for the 49ers this year. An intriguing one.

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Another project for the 49ers is offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. I don’t know what it is about the 49ers this year, but when they drafted Willis and Cruz, they didn’t cite anything about their skills. Feint hope with Cruz, especially

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