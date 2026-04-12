The Best Guards for the 49ers at Every Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

John Lynch said that the team plans to add one more left guard to the starting competition this offseason and that it would likely come via the 2026 NFL draft. While that may mean taking one in the first round, the team could also wait and take one at any of their six picks. Who might be the best options at each pick in the draft?

Round 1: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

If the 49ers take a guard in the first round, it may be considered a reach. However, taking Bisontis could be justified. He has a long track record of starting and has started in multiple spots. He is also highly athletic and a perfect fit for a zone running scheme. He is plug-and-play at a position of need with a high floor. This is not a bad pick.

Round 2: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Dunked played right tackle at Iowa but his footwork is a bit too choppy to stick on the outside. His combination of understanding angles, getting to his point of attack and finishing with toughness project him to be a strong guard in the NFL. He would be switching sides, but the projection appears clean with him.

Round 4, 127 overall: Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Fans are probably going to be turned off by Schrauth because he missed a lot of time with a variety of injuries in college. That is what is pushing a potential day ones starter into the fourth round range, though.

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Round 4, 133 overall: Beau Stephens, Iowa

Stephens started at Iowa at left guard and was better than Connor Colby for each of the past two seasons. His athleticism will be challenged in the NFL, but he is a smart lineman who can compete to start year one.

Round 4, 138 overall: Carver Willis, Washington

Willis played left tackle in college, but projects inside. He would be great in a zone blocking scheme, so while he may not be for most teams, he fits San Francisco perfectly. He could compete day one.

Round 4: 139 overall: Micah Morris, Georgia

Morris is a fun idea and has SEC tape, along with legitimate athleticism. However, there are more technical flaws in his game than some of the other options, and he may not be as day-one ready as some of the players who go before him. There is a little more upside to this pick, though.