The Best Guards for the 49ers at Every Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
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John Lynch said that the team plans to add one more left guard to the starting competition this offseason and that it would likely come via the 2026 NFL draft. While that may mean taking one in the first round, the team could also wait and take one at any of their six picks. Who might be the best options at each pick in the draft?
Round 1: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
If the 49ers take a guard in the first round, it may be considered a reach. However, taking Bisontis could be justified. He has a long track record of starting and has started in multiple spots. He is also highly athletic and a perfect fit for a zone running scheme. He is plug-and-play at a position of need with a high floor. This is not a bad pick.
Round 2: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
Dunked played right tackle at Iowa but his footwork is a bit too choppy to stick on the outside. His combination of understanding angles, getting to his point of attack and finishing with toughness project him to be a strong guard in the NFL. He would be switching sides, but the projection appears clean with him.
Round 4, 127 overall: Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
Fans are probably going to be turned off by Schrauth because he missed a lot of time with a variety of injuries in college. That is what is pushing a potential day ones starter into the fourth round range, though.
Round 4, 133 overall: Beau Stephens, Iowa
Stephens started at Iowa at left guard and was better than Connor Colby for each of the past two seasons. His athleticism will be challenged in the NFL, but he is a smart lineman who can compete to start year one.
Round 4, 138 overall: Carver Willis, Washington
Willis played left tackle in college, but projects inside. He would be great in a zone blocking scheme, so while he may not be for most teams, he fits San Francisco perfectly. He could compete day one.
Round 4: 139 overall: Micah Morris, Georgia
Morris is a fun idea and has SEC tape, along with legitimate athleticism. However, there are more technical flaws in his game than some of the other options, and he may not be as day-one ready as some of the players who go before him. There is a little more upside to this pick, though.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley