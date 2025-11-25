Brock Purdy may have played his worst game in a San Francisco 49ers jersey.

Purdy earned an unwanted distinction in the first half, becoming the first quarterback this season with three interceptions before halftime.

His second-half performance was adequate, but this was a game that should’ve been put away in the first quarter.

It’s time to acknowledge that one major concern emerged from his performance.

The biggest concern surrounding Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs off the field after their 41-22 win against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025.

Purdy’s first half began respectably enough. The opening drive brought no drama and offered a clean, confident start. It took 8:43 off the clock, the longest touchdown drive of the season, but it was executed cleanly.

Purdy’s first interception was a bit unfortunate, as the pass fell short and Jennings couldn’t make the play. Jaycee Horn's timing was impressive.

But it’s Purdy’s second interception that raises real concern. His throw to Ricky Pearsall was unnecessarily aggressive. There was no need for it, especially with tight end George Kittle right in front of him for the first down. He could have even scrambled to secure the yardage safely and keep the drive going.

Just three minutes after his second interception, Purdy threw a third, turning his first half into the most disastrous of his career. His long passes (15+ yards) this season have resulted in only 1 touchdown and 6 interceptions, a clear area of concern.

After his stellar performance against the Cardinals, Purdy’s timing and accuracy were off. The 49ers had to grind throughout the game to seal the win, a clear sign of the issues. In the second half, he settled into mostly smart, sensible decisions, with crucial support from Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr.

The 49ers' defense won this game

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

San Francisco’s win came only because the defense masked Purdy’s errors.

Without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, the secondary delivered perhaps their finest performance of the season.

Full credit to Robert Saleh for a nearly flawless game plan. The Panthers were limited to a single field goal before scoring their first touchdown late in the third quarter.

All the more impressive when you consider they put up 30 points last week in Atlanta, matching their season high.

The two interceptions from Ji’Ayir Brown were impressive as well, a 49er who clearly stepped up to the occasion.

Following a 20-9 win that moves San Francisco to 8-4 for the season, Purdy must shake off what was a disastrous outing. A blip like this can’t happen when it’s the most pivotal time of the year.

