Biggest Concern Surrounding Brock Purdy After the 49ers' Week 12 Win
Brock Purdy may have played his worst game in a San Francisco 49ers jersey.
Purdy earned an unwanted distinction in the first half, becoming the first quarterback this season with three interceptions before halftime.
His second-half performance was adequate, but this was a game that should’ve been put away in the first quarter.
It’s time to acknowledge that one major concern emerged from his performance.
The biggest concern surrounding Brock Purdy
Purdy’s first half began respectably enough. The opening drive brought no drama and offered a clean, confident start. It took 8:43 off the clock, the longest touchdown drive of the season, but it was executed cleanly.
Purdy’s first interception was a bit unfortunate, as the pass fell short and Jennings couldn’t make the play. Jaycee Horn's timing was impressive.
But it’s Purdy’s second interception that raises real concern. His throw to Ricky Pearsall was unnecessarily aggressive. There was no need for it, especially with tight end George Kittle right in front of him for the first down. He could have even scrambled to secure the yardage safely and keep the drive going.
Just three minutes after his second interception, Purdy threw a third, turning his first half into the most disastrous of his career. His long passes (15+ yards) this season have resulted in only 1 touchdown and 6 interceptions, a clear area of concern.
After his stellar performance against the Cardinals, Purdy’s timing and accuracy were off. The 49ers had to grind throughout the game to seal the win, a clear sign of the issues. In the second half, he settled into mostly smart, sensible decisions, with crucial support from Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr.
The 49ers' defense won this game
San Francisco’s win came only because the defense masked Purdy’s errors.
Without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, the secondary delivered perhaps their finest performance of the season.
Full credit to Robert Saleh for a nearly flawless game plan. The Panthers were limited to a single field goal before scoring their first touchdown late in the third quarter.
All the more impressive when you consider they put up 30 points last week in Atlanta, matching their season high.
The two interceptions from Ji’Ayir Brown were impressive as well, a 49er who clearly stepped up to the occasion.
Following a 20-9 win that moves San Francisco to 8-4 for the season, Purdy must shake off what was a disastrous outing. A blip like this can’t happen when it’s the most pivotal time of the year.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal