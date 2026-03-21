The Biggest Question the 49ers Still Haven't Answered in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers still haven't answered their biggest question even after free agency opened.

To be fair to the front office, they addressed several areas of need. They brought in two wide receivers, adding Christian Kirk as a depth option and Mike Evans, who brings significant prestige and experience.

In addition, they have made several roster moves on defense, including trading a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa, who should help the pass rush after the 49ers finished last season with the fewest sacks in the league.

They also retained Jake Tonges and Eddy Piñeiro, two players who entered free agency. The team further strengthened the defense by signing former Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs to a one-year deal before bringing back linebackers Luke Gifford and Dre Greenlaw.

However, this position still looks weaker than it did before free agency began despite the two signings, leaving questions about how the team will address it moving forward.

The offensive line is weaker, this must change

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For years, the front office has neglected the offensive line. They do not see it as a priority, but protection for Brock Purdy is a must after he has already suffered a UCL tear and turf toe during his time as the starting quarterback. He has shown toughness and is not considered injury-prone, but he still needs better protection.

The 49ers brought in offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and center Brett Toth on two-year and one-year deals, respectively. However, the first move does not inspire much confidence, as the team only added depth to a position that still needs stronger starting options.

This is especially concerning with Trent Williams' contract situation still unresolved after the 49ers opted not to pay his $10 million bonus last Friday.

That said, by signing Toth, they brought in a player with only six career starts who played in just four games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He is nothing more than a depth piece, and those numbers do not inspire much confidence.

The 49ers need to bring in bigger names along the offensive line. They should have made an aggressive move for Tyler Linderbaum, but he is now set to earn more money with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It has become clear from the front office that they may continue to neglect this position group unless they address it in the draft.

For now, however, there are more questions than answers as to why the 49ers continue not to prioritise it.