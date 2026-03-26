The Biggest Takeaway From the 49ers’ Free Agency So Far

The San Francisco 49ers have emerged as one of the biggest winners of free agency since it began two weeks ago.

The front office has meticulously planned the last few weeks and executed well, with NFL experts praising how the team addressed its weak points and now looks much stronger as a result.

Two newest 49ers players agree to pay cuts

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In an offseason full of moves on both sides of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers have been busy reshaping their roster. Re-signing Dre Greenlaw to a one-year deal, trading a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa to bolster the pass rush, and adding Nate Hobbs at cornerback have strengthened the defense.

However, the team’s two biggest offensive signings have come at significantly below market value, especially when considering how much salaries have risen in recent years.

Signing wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to extremely team-friendly deals is a testament to both the San Francisco 49ers front office and the two players themselves. The market for wide receivers is exceptionally high, which makes these deals even more impressive.

For Evans, his career needs little introduction. He may be approaching the later stages of his career, but at 33 by the start of the new season, he has produced 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 11 of his 12 years in the league.

At first, San Francisco announced they had signed Evans to a three-year, $60.4 million contract averaging just over $20 million per year. However, recent figures indicate he agreed to a three-year deal worth $42.4 million with $16.3 million guaranteed.

Those numbers make it an incredible coup for a player who will likely become a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

As for Kirk, he arrives on a one-year, $6 million contract. When compared with his previous deal, the San Francisco 49ers appear to be getting a significant bargain. Back in 2022, Kirk signed a $72 million contract that guaranteed him $37 million and paid him $18 million per year.

Since the announcement of his arrival, details have emerged disclosing just how team-friendly the agreement is. Kirk’s base salary sits at $1.61 million with a $1.17 million signing bonus, totaling $2.78 million guaranteed.

At that price point, the 49ers are getting a reliable veteran receiver at excellent value. Even though he’s had a couple of difficult seasons, playing eight games in 2024 and recording 379 receiving yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars and 239 receiving yards with the Houston Texans, the value of his current deal still makes the signing an appealing one.

These team-friendly deals show the intent from both the 49ers front office and the players themselves that there is only one thing on their minds: going all out to win a sixth Lombardi Trophy.