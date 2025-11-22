All 49ers

Brock Purdy delivers passionate message before 49ers face Panthers

Purdy speaks out ahead of Monday Night Football.

Henry Cheal

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is interviewed after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is interviewed after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers have traveled to all corners of the United States. From divisional battles across California, they’ve headed east to New York, down to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and into Texas for a matchup with DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans.

More noticeably this year, the 49ers Faithful have been everywhere, showing up in force to support their team no matter the city.

Brock Purdy calls for a ‘Rocking Levi’s’ on Monday night

Brock Purd
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to throw the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s no secret that San Francisco boasts one of the league’s largest fanbases, but with Monday Night Football approaching against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Brock Purdy has delivered a powerful message to the Faithful ahead of the matchup.

"Yeah, I mean we call our fanbase The Faithful and they show up. Doesn't matter where we're at, home or away. They've been an amazing fanbase just over the years," Purdy shared with reporters.

"It doesn't matter where we're at, the state of our season or anything, they're going to show up and have our back. So, Monday Night Football late in the year like this, and a lot is on the line and we all want to go out and show out for each other, but more than anything our fan base, get that place rocking, get Levi's rocking, this is what it's all about.

"So, we appreciate them, we love them and we're going to play for them."

Brock Purdy emphasizes why this is a 'crucial time' of the season

Brock Purd
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles out of the pocket against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdy admitted he’s still a bit banged up, but as close to healthy as he can be at this point in the season. Still, after his strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals, he’s focused on carrying that momentum forward.

His 133.5 passer rating was not only his best of the season, but his highest in over a year, and he knows how important this upcoming matchup is as a potential playoff run is within reach.

"Yeah, I'm extremely excited, feel great, body feels great. So, to be able to go back-to-back games and obviously try to win back-to-back games will be huge for us.

"But, more than anything it's a crucial time of the year. It's getting towards the end of the season. So, obviously everybody knows November and December football is huge especially going into playoffs and everything.

"So for us, this is a huge one."

The 49ers are favorites for a reason, but that can’t allow complacency to set in.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

