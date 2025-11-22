Brock Purdy delivers passionate message before 49ers face Panthers
Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers have traveled to all corners of the United States. From divisional battles across California, they’ve headed east to New York, down to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and into Texas for a matchup with DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans.
More noticeably this year, the 49ers Faithful have been everywhere, showing up in force to support their team no matter the city.
Brock Purdy calls for a ‘Rocking Levi’s’ on Monday night
It’s no secret that San Francisco boasts one of the league’s largest fanbases, but with Monday Night Football approaching against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Brock Purdy has delivered a powerful message to the Faithful ahead of the matchup.
"Yeah, I mean we call our fanbase The Faithful and they show up. Doesn't matter where we're at, home or away. They've been an amazing fanbase just over the years," Purdy shared with reporters.
"It doesn't matter where we're at, the state of our season or anything, they're going to show up and have our back. So, Monday Night Football late in the year like this, and a lot is on the line and we all want to go out and show out for each other, but more than anything our fan base, get that place rocking, get Levi's rocking, this is what it's all about.
"So, we appreciate them, we love them and we're going to play for them."
Brock Purdy emphasizes why this is a 'crucial time' of the season
Purdy admitted he’s still a bit banged up, but as close to healthy as he can be at this point in the season. Still, after his strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals, he’s focused on carrying that momentum forward.
His 133.5 passer rating was not only his best of the season, but his highest in over a year, and he knows how important this upcoming matchup is as a potential playoff run is within reach.
"Yeah, I'm extremely excited, feel great, body feels great. So, to be able to go back-to-back games and obviously try to win back-to-back games will be huge for us.
"But, more than anything it's a crucial time of the year. It's getting towards the end of the season. So, obviously everybody knows November and December football is huge especially going into playoffs and everything.
"So for us, this is a huge one."
The 49ers are favorites for a reason, but that can’t allow complacency to set in.