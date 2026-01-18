Grading the 49ers' players and coaches after losing 41-6 to the Seahawks

SEATTLE -- The 49ers' season just ended. They lost 41-6 to the Seattle Seahawks, and got thoroughly outplayed and outcoached in all phases. They actually lost to Sam Darnold for the second time in three weeks, and this time he was injured. Embarrassing.

With that in mind, here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.

QUARTERBACK: D

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

To be fair, Brock Purdy didn't have any healthy receivers who are good, nor did he have George Kittle, and he was facing a great defense. Still, the Seahawks dared him to check it down all game. The check-downs were available. And yet, he ran for more than 400 yards behind the line of scrimmage as he hunted big plays that just weren't there. And he didn't have to do all that running. His pass protection was good enough.

Which means Purdy played right into the Seahawks' hands. And he turned the ball over twice and his passer rating was 54.6, which is worse than any playoff game Jimmy Garoppolo ever had. Every time Purdy plays the Seahawks, he gets worse. They own him. He needs to adjust, or they eventually will put him out of business.

RUNNING BACKS: D-PLUS

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey had 35 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards. The Seahawks own him, too. If only the 49ers had given the ball more often to rookie Jordan James, they might have had a running game. He carried the ball six times and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. He had never run the ball in the NFL before tonight. Ridiculous.

WIDE RECEIVERS: F

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

They caught three passes for 24 yards. To be fair to Ricky Pearsall, he was playing with a PCL injury that ended McCaffrey's season last year. The rest of the wide receivers have no excuses. They all need to be replaced.

TIGHT ENDS: F

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jake Tonges fumbled and left the game with a lower-leg injury, and Luke Farrell gave up on a route which led to Purdy's interception. The 49ers need at least one new tight end this offseason, maybe two.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: C

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

They gave up only two sacks against a good pass rush, and they were able to create running room for Jordan James, but not the other running backs. The offensive line is not the reason the 49ers lost this game.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: F.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

They gave up 175 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Of all the players on the defensive line, only rookie C.J. West played well. The rest were liabilities. The 49ers need to beef up this position, or else they'll never stop the Seahawks' ground attack.

LINEBACKERS: F.

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 49ers benched Garret Wallow for Dee Winters, and that was a huge mistake. On every play, Winters seems confused about where he's supposed to line up and what he's supposed to do. They need to replace him.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: F.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In three games against Sam Darnold this season, the 49ers intercepted him zero times. Hard to do.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C.

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Eddy Pineiro made all of his field-goal attempts, but he also tried to trip Seahawks kick returner Rashid Shaheed during a 95-yard touchdown return, and that's against the rules.

COACHES: F

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh coached like a man who interviewed for two head-coaching vacancies on Thursday and will interview for two more tomorrow. He made no adjustments from the last time he faced the Seahawks two weeks ago. Once again, he let the Seahawks run at will and failed to put the game in Sam Darnold's hands. Saleh was so bad, he might have to stay with the 49ers for one more season, which is a silver lining.

But here's the harsh reality: Mike Macdonald owns Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan has zero clue how to attack Macdonald's coverages. And he knows it, which is why he called so many gadget plays so early in this game. I'm talking the speed option to Kyle Juszczyk that lost yards on 4th and 1, and the reverse flea flicker that gained a whopping one yard. Gadget plays weren't going to win this game. Shanahabn has to go back to the drawing board and create an actual offense that can score a touchdown against Seattle, because he hasn't done that since Week 1.

Hell of a season, though.

Read more