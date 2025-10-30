Why the 49ers Benched Rookie Safety Marques Sigle
After starting the first seven games of the season, the San Francisco 49ers benched rookie safety Marques Sigle against the Houston Texans.
Ji’Ayir Brown got the start over Sigle alongside Malik Mustapha. It seems the 49ers favor Brown over Sigle. However, Kyle Shanahan would tell you otherwise.
On Wednesday, Shanahan revealed why the 49ers benched Sigle.
Marques Sigle loses the starting role
“It was just because [Malik] Mustapha, we went 20 plays first game, 40 plays second game and then we thought he could start the third game. So, that was just about Mustapha,” Shanahan said.
I don’t believe Shanahan for one second. Yes, Mustapha was always going to be a starter. Robert Saleh confirmed that recently. He also said that the opposite starting safety spot was open.
They made the call to bench Jason Pinnock after the first five games in favor of Brown. But it seems the 49ers like Brown over Sigle, too. It’s odd considering they could’ve started Brown from the jump.
I suspect the performances of Pinnock and Sigle were inadequate. Pinnock didn’t bring anything positive, so it makes sense to sit him. Sigle did give some positives. He gets into a great position to defend the run consistently.
However, he is weak in pass coverage, and that’s what it had to have come down to with his benching. The issue isn’t that he can’t cover well. He actually does a solid job of it. He just struggles with making a play on the ball.
Sigle has allowed 22 catches on 25 targets for 341 yards and three touchdowns this year. He’s too much of a liability in pass coverage to overlook. Not even his impact as a run defender can offset it.
The 49ers must believe that Brown gives them a similar impact as a run defender, but has the edge in pass coverage over Sigle. I don’t mind the move at all to go with Brown over Sigle.
The rookie needed to sit. He wasn’t showing any improvement in pass coverage. It’s like he has no clue what to do once the ball is in the air. He’s always in an excellent position, but fails to execute the final steps.
Sigle doesn’t have a playmaking trait. Brown had that coming out of college, so maybe Saleh believes he can get that out of him in his defense. It could also be Shanahan’s call.
He loves Brown, which is part of why I don’t buy that Sigle lost his starting spot because of Mustapha. He used a similar excuse last year when Talanoa Hufanga returned to sit Brown over him.
In reality, the 49ers were sitting Brown for Mustapha. This time around, Brown isn’t getting the shorter end of the stick. Of course, things can always change.
All it takes is a few games of poor performances from Brown to get Sigle back in there.
