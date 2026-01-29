49ers Draw Interest For Mac Jones From This Expected Team

Well, that didn't take too long. The San Francisco 49ers are already drawing interest from a team that potentially wants to acquire Mac Jones in a trade.

That team is the most expected one when the offseason began: the Minnesota Vikings. They reportedly have Jones on their radar, but will have competition, per Jason Harmon of SKOR North.

With the Senior Bowl underway, it makes sense for this news to drop. This is where a ton of rumors/reports get unleashed with many teams congregated together.

Was able to snag a couple Vikings QB nuggets while in Mobile:



- The team still has faith in McCarthy but injuries are the main worry.



- Source with inside knowledge shared Mac Jones is definitely on the Vikings radar, but there are a number of other teams interested.



- One… — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) January 29, 2026

Let the games for Mac Jones begin

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Vikings having Jones on their radar is not a surprise at all. They were a 9-8 team, whose missing piece is an adequate starting quarterback. Jones can be that missing piece for them.

Our own Grant Cohn named Jordan Addison as a player the 49ers may be in on from the Vikings recently. Perhaps the 49ers would like a player swap between Jones and Addison.

However, the 49ers shouldn't take a deal like that. Jones proved to be more than a capable starting-caliber quarterback. They should charge a premium for his services.

The 49ers have all the leverage in the world over the Vikings. What are they going to do? Run it back with J.J. McCarthy again as their only quarterback?

Minnesota needs to accept a deal for Jones more than the 49ers need to. They can easily ask for Addison and a pick for Jones. Maybe Addison and a third-round pick can be agreeable for the Vikings.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In any case, the 49ers will have suitors for Jones. It will help drive the price up for teams to acquire him, but I think it's best if the 49ers retain Jones.

Brock Purdy isn't exactly a reliable starter. He isn't an injury-prone player, but he's not far off from it either. Jones, along with the Denver Broncos, just proved how crucial a backup quarterback is.

If Purdy was a proven Iron Man, starting almost every game in his career, then sure, trade Jones. But that isn't the case. The 49ers would do well to keep Jones rather than whiffing on a third-round pick again.

Unless the 49ers get a first-round pick, just keep Jones. The moment Purdy misses a game in 2026, they will come to regret ever letting Jones go.

