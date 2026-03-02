Five Realistic Free Agent Targets for the San Francisco 49ers

NFL free agency begins in a week from today, and the 49ers currently have more than $38 million in salary cap space -- 11th-most in the league. They should be extremely active.

With that in mind, here are five realistic free agent targets for San Francisco.

1. Riq Woolen | Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 49ers reportedly are interested in signing Woolen, according to The Athletic. They have a new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, who was hired to help the defense create takeaways, something it struggled to do the past two seasons.

Woolen has 12 picks in four career seasons. As opposed to 49ers starting cornerback Renardo Green, who has two interceptions since high school. Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade Green and replace him with Woolen, who could cost up to $20 million per season.

2. Mike Evans | Wide Receiver

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 49ers have money to spend at wide receiver after voiding Brandon Aiyuk's guarantees last offseason. They're expected to release him when free agency begins. They also probably won't re-sign Jauan Jennings, who expects to get paid between $15 million and $20 million on the open market.

Mike Evans is expected to get paid between $10 million and $15 million per season on the open market, because he's pushing 33 and he missed nine games last season due to injury. But when he's healthy, he's a much better player than Jennings. And we know head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't mind investing in older players. See: his entire offense minus Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall.

3. Joey Bosa | Defensive End

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 49ers tried to sign Joey Bosa last season, but he signed instead with the Buffalo Bills for $13 million. Now he's a year older, and he just might be in the 49ers' price range, which most likely is closer to $9 million per season.

It's no secret that Joey and his brother Nick would like to play together at some point in their careers. They're running out of time. If the 49ers can't trade for Maxx Crosby, don't be surprised if they pivot to signing the older Bosa.

4. Zion Johnson | Guard

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 49ers need a starter at left guard, and Johnson could appeal to them, considering he's only 26 and he's a former first-round draft pick. Spotrac estimates that he will sign a three-year, $33 million contract, and that's right in the 49ers' price range.

5. Tyler Allgeier | Running Back

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 49ers are still looking to replace Jordan Mason as the bruising, powerful, between-the-tackles change-of-pace back behind Christian McCaffrey. Tyler Allgeier has filled that role for the Falcons for the past four seasons.

Last season, Allgeier rushed the ball just eight times per game, and he still scored eight touchdowns. He would make the 49ers' running game much stronger.