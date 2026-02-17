Four Ring-Chasers the San Francisco 49ers Should Pursue in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the teams that should be considered close to a Super Bowl. They were playing the Seattle Seahawks in a game that would decide the one seed, and Seattle rode the one seed all the way to the Super Bowl. They are a win against a division rival from being in that spot.

With that comes the idea that veterans on their last legs are interested in playing for you. They can provide leadership and impact in a smaller dose that can push a team over the edge. Dair Carragher of Pro Football Focus highlighted five free agents who are going to potentially ‘ring-chase’ this offseason. Four of them could be good fits with the 49ers.

Calais Campbell

After so many years of going against him, it would be nice to add him to the mix this year. He played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2008 to 2016 and returned last year. His best chances at the Super Bowl were with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-22 and a Jaguars team in 2017. He has won big playoff games, he has made it close, but he has not played in a Super Bowl.

After going back to Arizona last year, no one would blame him if he joined a team hungry for a Super Bowl. A versatile defensive lineman would be great in this front, and he would be the best mentor for Mykel Williams imaginable.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack

PFF mentions that few active players have a better resume without a Super Bowl. Mack is not quite the elite player that he once was, but if he mixed in with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, he could stay fresh and come at his best consistently. He would be a great fit and could put this team over the edge for a Super Bowl.

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Joel Bitonio

Bitonio is a perfect fit for the 49ers and has many reasons to want to join the team this offseason. The 49ers would be grateful to pair Bitonio with Trent Williams on the left side of the line. This fit makes too much sense for both sides.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney has proven that he is willing to play for anyone if the money is right. The question is whether he is willing to play for a team that can give him the best chance at winning a Super Bowl. Either way, his versatility would pair well with Mykel Williams, and the run defense would be great with both of them.

Read More