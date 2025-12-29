When Fred Warner fractured his ankle in October, the thought was that he would be fine for next season. The injury would likley take him out for this season, but it was never devastating enough to put his offseason preparation into jeopardy.

However, as the San Francisco 49ers are close to making a playoff run, reports are that Warner is well ahead of schedule and would still like to make a return this season.

Could the San Francisco 49ers get Fred Warner back this season?

Melissa Stark of NBC Sports reported that Warner is taking extreme measures to expedite the recovery and that he is eyeing a return in the NFC Championship.

Wow. 49ers LB Fred Warner dislocated & fractured ankle in October. 4-5 month recovery expected, but stabilizer in ankle has expedited to point where "he is targeting a return for the NFC Championship," per @melissastark.



Working in pool, progressing into football-type moves. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 29, 2025

At first thought, it feels optimistic for both Warner and the team. However, as the timeline starts to get closer, it is starting to feel more realistic.

First, the 49ers are starting to feel optimistic about their chances of a playoff run. A few weeks ago, the thought was that the playoff run would be on the road, and they would not have a bye week. The team can likely pull off an upset or two, but it would be hard to string that many wins together.

Now, the team has a one-game scenario where they could win the one seed. They are at home against the Seahawks, and they already beat Seattle earlier this season.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the 49ers get a bye week, it puts them into the divisional round. They will have a home game in the divisional round, and that would mean just one more game until Fred Warner returns. If you think that the 49ers are just two wins away from Warner returning, you have to start considering that the timeline is legitimate.

Nothing about Warner's rehab says that he could not come back this early, and all signs are that he is taking the return process seriously and will be at nothing but full health when he returns.

His return could change everything. The 49ers offense is looking elite already. The only thing that could hold them back at this point is their injury-riddled defense. If they get back their most impactful player in the middle of their defense for their two biggest games, it could mask their big issue, just enough for the offense to have a little margin for error over the coming weeks.

This week's game may be more than just one seed. It may be a fast track to seeing Warner on the field again this season.

Read More