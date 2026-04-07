Gabe Jacas Could be the Perfect Day 2 Pass Rusher for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to be linked to an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL draft. One of the names that comes up in the early rounds is Gabe Jacas. Does he fit with the 49ers and when would they need to take him in the 2026 NFL draft?

Where Gabe Jacas translates to the NFL

Jacas does a great job of winning with power. He keeps his hands high, knows when to punch, and brings power behind them. He is a former wrestler and understands how to stay low and win with leverage, which can drive his opposition back. Jacas also plays with a relentless motor to get hustle sacks and make plays down the field.

How Gabe Jacas must improve in the NFL

He can explode off of the ball at times, but lacks the bend to get around quick-footed tackles with speed. He has counters, but he can only counter his power moves with other power moves. So, while his pass rush arsenal looks deep, it also can be matched in particular matchups. His run defense effort is strong, but he can improve some of his positioning here as well.

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NFL comparison for Gabe Jacas

The best NFL comparison from a physical and stylistic perspective is Bradley Chubb. This may be lofty for Jacas, but they come in with the same skill set. Chubb is relied upon because he does not take plays off and has a wide array of pass rush moves. Against certain tackles, he can dominate. However, he is a bit athletically limited which is why he does not get discussed with some of the best edge rushers, despite having a long and successful career. You could see Jacas being one of the best number twos or a low-end number one in his career.

How does Gabe Jacas fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Jacas projects to go around the 51st pick according to mock draft consensus boards. With the 49ers picking 58th, he may be the best edge rusher available for their second round pick. If they did not address edge in the first round, it may be a pick they must make.

Jacas can come in and be an impact pass rusher immediately. His upside is an every down player as well, which makes it an easy pick. Still, the team would typically want a little more speed from this role, and Jacas is good, but not great in that area.