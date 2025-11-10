George Kittle sounds off on a highlight from the 49ers' loss to the Rams
While it had little impact on the final result, George Kittle’s late touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams may go down as the best of the season.
The San Francisco 49ers lost 42-26 at home in a performance that revealed a lot on both sides of the ball.
Kittle’s performance in this game was his most influential of the season, coming off multiple weeks missed with a hamstring injury and a gradual return to match fitness.
In his fifth game of the year against the Rams, Kittle recorded a season-best nine receptions for 84 yards. He capped the performance with a fourth-quarter touchdown, showing remarkable athleticism to stay in bounds on a pass from Mac Jones before leaping to tap the pylon and score.
"I knew that Mac kind of floated it and I was like, 'Please just don't go out of bounds,'" Kittle shared post-game with reporters.
"And then I thought I was in bounds and I saw I was close enough and everything in me, you know, I've watched so much Kyle Juszczyk film that he dives every time and extends the football every time he's close to the end zone, even though you're not supposed to. But I was like, 'Yeah, I'm just going to go for this one,' and it turned out really, really well.
"It was actually funny because back in it was my senior year in college, we were playing at Purdue and I had a very similar play on the sideline.
"I went in to dive and my back foot hit out of bounds as I was entering the end zone and so they call me out of bounds on the one-inch yard line and I literally was thinking of that as I was diving. I was saying like, 'Keep your feet up,' which is a wild flashback just nine years ago."
Kittle’s performance ultimately showcased his typical excellence in the receiving game, catching all nine of his targets, though it took him some time to regain his rhythm after missing the first quarter of the season.
"I like to keep my touchdown balls because they're very difficult to score. I've learned that over the course of my career. So they're fun, and my wife likes them for decorations."
That score increased Kittle’s career touchdown total with San Francisco to 48, all of which he keeps at home, though his stunning touchdown may be overshadowed by the final score.