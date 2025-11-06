The harsh reality that 49ers fans must accept about Brandon Aiyuk
It's Week 10, and the San Francisco 49ers still haven't opened the 21-day practice window for Brandon Aiyuk.
You would've thought he would've returned to practice by now, and maybe a game. But there doesn't seem to be any optimism with Aiyuk returning since the 49ers haven't given a timeline. Although Kyle Shanahan did try to instill some on Wednesday.
“I mean, I'm pretty confident that he is going to eventually," Shanahan said when asked about Aiyuk returning in 2025. "At least open up his practice window. We talk about it being week-to-week right now, so still waiting until he is ready.”
The season is already halfway done, yet Shanahan feels confident. Feels like he's posturing. In any case, there is a harsh reality that 49ers fans should begin to accept with Aiyuk.
Brandon Aiyuk's harsh reality
The harsh reality is that he isn't going to play this season. That is probably why the 49ers never wanted to place a timeline for his return.
By keeping it open-ended, they allow themselves to keep Aiyuk on the shelf for 2025 without pushback. If they did put a timeline on it, they would look extremely questionable.
You have to wonder if there have been any complications with Aiyuk's recovery. He didn't just simply tear his ACL; he tore his MCL too, with likely some damage to the meniscus. Coming back from that is challenging.
There's also the mental aspect of it. He has to trust his knee again so that he doesn't favor one over the other. Aiyuk is in a spot where he is susceptible to injuring his non-surgically repaired knee.
Shanahan did confirm that certain tests, like on the GPS, are what the 49ers are looking at to open his window. That is a hint that Aiyuk isn't able to reach an adequate speed yet.
At this point, I don't believe Aiyuk returns. The 49ers could certainly use him, but there is a trade angle at play here. By keeping him on ice, the 49ers protect his trade value.
If Aiyuk goes out there, let's say in Week 12, and looks like a shell of himself, or worse, gets hurt, he will be untradeable. This is just a weird situation with the 49ers.
Hopefully, he does get to play because he's a joy to watch. The 49ers could also use his run blocking ability in the offense. I just wouldn't hold my breath on him playing in 2025.
