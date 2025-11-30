Important Win Against Browns Puts 49ers on Clear Playoff Path
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers secured a 26-8 win over the Cleveland Browns, ending a 41-year drought since the organization last won in Ohio.
As a result, the 49ers enter the bye week with a 9-4 record, having secured three wins since the first three weeks of the season.
The permutations for a playoff berth appear more favorable than they have in recent weeks.
Where do the 49ers stand in the 2025 playoff picture?
As always, seven playoff spots are up for grabs. With the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams already having taken their bye weeks, the 49ers remain third in the NFC West. The Rams recently lost to the Carolina Panthers, meaning they could hold a one-game advantage next week, while the Seahawks have the potential to be two games ahead.
In the NFC, the 49ers currently hold the seventh and final playoff seed. Following their win over the Browns, the NFL now projects their playoff probability at 91%.
While the 49ers rest next week, the most pivotal Week 14 matchup features the sixth-seed Green Bay Packers against the eighth-seed Detroit Lions. Regardless of the outcome, the 49ers will remain the seventh seed.
However, a Packers win would put them further ahead, while a Lions victory would leave them just one game behind San Francisco.
NFC Playoff Picture
1. Chicago Bears (9-3), NFC North Leaders
2. Los Angeles Rams (9-3), NFC West Leaders
3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4), NFC East Leaders
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5), NFC South Leaders
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-3), wild card No.1
6. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1), wild card No.2
7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4), wild card No.3
The all important final four games
It’s crunch time for the 49ers’ playoff hopes. Their probability of making the postseason is at its highest all season, but the ultimate test comes down to three key games from mid-December.
They face a formidable Indianapolis Colts team with an 8-4 record, although losing three of their last four games suggests they’ve struggled in recent weeks.
The final two games against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will ultimately determine the 49ers’ fate and potential final seeding.
Securing a playoff spot would be remarkable given the team’s struggles with injuries on both sides of the ball, but the results will have to go their way. The Seahawks still have to face the Rams, while the Bears must face the Packers twice and the Lions.
All the 49ers can do is focus on what’s within their control, and their win against the Browns is a resounding success.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal