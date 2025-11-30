Important Win Against Browns Puts 49ers on Clear Playoff Path

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 26-8 win over the Cleveland Browns, ending a 41-year drought since the organization last won in Ohio.

As a result, the 49ers enter the bye week with a 9-4 record, having secured three wins since the first three weeks of the season.

The permutations for a playoff berth appear more favorable than they have in recent weeks.

Where do the 49ers stand in the 2025 playoff picture?

As always, seven playoff spots are up for grabs. With the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams already having taken their bye weeks, the 49ers remain third in the NFC West. The Rams recently lost to the Carolina Panthers, meaning they could hold a one-game advantage next week, while the Seahawks have the potential to be two games ahead.

In the NFC, the 49ers currently hold the seventh and final playoff seed. Following their win over the Browns, the NFL now projects their playoff probability at 91%.

While the 49ers rest next week, the most pivotal Week 14 matchup features the sixth-seed Green Bay Packers against the eighth-seed Detroit Lions. Regardless of the outcome, the 49ers will remain the seventh seed.

However, a Packers win would put them further ahead, while a Lions victory would leave them just one game behind San Francisco.

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Chicago Bears (9-3), NFC North Leaders

2. Los Angeles Rams (9-3), NFC West Leaders

3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4), NFC East Leaders

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5), NFC South Leaders

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-3), wild card No.1

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1), wild card No.2

7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4), wild card No.3

The all important final four games

It’s crunch time for the 49ers’ playoff hopes. Their probability of making the postseason is at its highest all season, but the ultimate test comes down to three key games from mid-December.

They face a formidable Indianapolis Colts team with an 8-4 record, although losing three of their last four games suggests they’ve struggled in recent weeks.

The final two games against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will ultimately determine the 49ers’ fate and potential final seeding.

Securing a playoff spot would be remarkable given the team’s struggles with injuries on both sides of the ball, but the results will have to go their way. The Seahawks still have to face the Rams, while the Bears must face the Packers twice and the Lions.

All the 49ers can do is focus on what’s within their control, and their win against the Browns is a resounding success.

